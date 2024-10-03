Ram Mandir’s 161-Foot-High Spire Will Be Ready In Four Months, To Be Build In Nagar Style: Official

Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh): Construction work on the 161-foot-high spire of Ram Mandir started on Thursday with special puja and is expected to be completed in 4 months, Chairman of the temple construction committee, Nripendra Mishra, said.
He said that about 60 thousand cubic feet of stones will be used in the construction of the peak.
The announcement comes after a meeting of the construction committee to review the progress of the Ram Mandir construction work.
On Wednesday, the first day of the meeting, the officials inspected the construction site while they started building the spire of the temple on Thursday, the second day.
Mishra said the spire is being built in Nagar architectural style, and it will have Dharma Dhwajam (a religious flag). He said the temple trust had appointed Sompura Architects for its design.
“Spire construction is considered the most difficult in the temple and representatives of all the agencies were present when the construction started,” he said.
The chairman said that the work of construction has been expedited and responsibilities are being given accordingly. “The work of the Sapta Rishis temple has also gained momentum. We hope that it will also be completed in the coming four months,” he said.
Mishra said the management would also increase the workforce including technical people in the upcoming meetings.
He said that different sculptors have been given the responsibility for the statues being prepared in Rajasthan.
“The work of making statues of gods and goddesses in the pillars installed on the first floor and the ground floor is going on. Artisans from Odisha have also been included in the team to make them,” he said.
