Ram Mandir’s 161-Foot-High Spire Will Be Ready In Four Months, To Be Build In Nagar Style: Official

Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh): Construction work on the 161-foot-high spire of Ram Mandir started on Thursday with special puja and is expected to be completed in 4 months, Chairman of the temple construction committee, Nripendra Mishra, said.

He said that about 60 thousand cubic feet of stones will be used in the construction of the peak.

The announcement comes after a meeting of the construction committee to review the progress of the Ram Mandir construction work.

On Wednesday, the first day of the meeting, the officials inspected the construction site while they started building the spire of the temple on Thursday, the second day.

Mishra said the spire is being built in Nagar architectural style, and it will have Dharma Dhwajam (a religious flag). He said the temple trust had appointed Sompura Architects for its design.