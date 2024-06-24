ETV Bharat / bharat

Ayodhya Ram Mandir Roof 'Leaking' in First Monsoon Showers; Water Accumulated in Front of Sanctum Sanctorum

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 15 hours ago

Updated : 14 hours ago

Reports about leakage in Ayodhya Ram Mandir roof leading to water accumulation in the sanctum sanctorum within six months of consecration created an uproar among devotees. Ram Lalla chief priest Acharya Satyendra Das questioned the engineers over the accumulation of rainwater in the sanctum sanctorum as well. The chief priest said that with great effort, the water was taken out and aarti was performed to the Lord.

Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) : Within 6 months of the inauguration of the Shri Ram temple in Ayodhya, the roof has started leaking. The first rain of the monsoon caused waterlogging in front of the sanctum sanctorum due to the leaking of the roof.

This caused problems for the priests and devotees. Acharya Satyendra Das, the chief priest of Ram Lalla, posed questions to the engineers who are involved in the construction of the grand temple, on the leakage of water in the first rain of the monsoon. He said that the country's top engineers are building the Ram temple, which was consecrated on January 22 but no one knew that when it rains, water will drip from the roof.

It used to rain in the past also, but the problem was not this severe, Satyendra Das said, adding that the way water accumulated inside the temple this time was very surprising. He said that well-known engineers are building the world-famous temple and it is wrong that rainwater entered inside.

Satyendra Das termed it as very disappointing that water is accumulating due to lack of proper arrangements from the side of engineers. He said that in the latest rain, the places where the priest and VVIPs stand right in front of the sanctum sanctorum were filled with water. When the priest and devotees reached in the morning, there was a pool of water, he said.

After a lot of effort, the water was taken out. After this, Ram Lalla's aarti could be performed. It rained from 2 to 5 o'clock on Saturday night. After which the pavilion in front of the sanctum sanctorum was filled with four inches of water. Due to which the Aarti at four o'clock on Sunday morning had to be performed under a torch light.

The Ram temple construction committee took stock of the situation and initiated works to repair the roof of the temple. Meanwhile, the Congress party has levelled allegations of corruption against the BJP leaders in the Ram temple construction due to which the roof is now leaking.

