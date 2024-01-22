Couples welcome newborns to mark auspicious day of Ram Mandir consecration

Ram Mandir Day: Hundreds of children born in hospitals across cities

Patna/Bengaluru/Mumbai : An atmosphere of celebration and jubilation descended in the entire country due to Ram Mandir consecration today. This day has become more special for those families which welcomed new babies into their homes. Hundreds of children were born in various hospitals across cities and towns all over the country.

In Patna hospitals, over 500 children were born today, indicating the overwhelming joy among the couples who chose the Ram Temple Pran Prathishta day for deliveries. The devotees are giving 'Ram', 'Laxman', 'Sita' and related names to the newborns, a baby boy born to a Muslim family in Firozabad, Uttar Pradesh, was named Ram Rahim by his parents.

Following requests from the families, JSS Super Speciality Hospital in Karnataka's Vijayapura conducted over 20 deliveries today. At least 50 babies were delivered in several districts of Madhya Pradeshl, sources said.

On this auspicious occasion, people bought more than 1,000 two wheelers and about 100 four wheelers in Patna on a single day. Crowds of people were seen in front of the temples to seek blessings of the god for their vehicles.

About 34 children were born on Monday at Dr. Sarika Rai's clinic located at Kankarbagh in Patna. Of them, there are 19 boys and 15 girls. Muslim woman Zarina said that it is a coincidence that a son was born to her on this day. She had longed for Kilkari for 5 years of marriage, the delivery date is given in February. But suddenly she suffered severe pains and on reaching the hospital she had a normal delivery. There is an atmosphere of happiness in their family.

'Ram Laxman have come home' : Chanchal Singh, a Chhapra woman who gave birth to twins, said that she has been blessed with twin sons. Her husband's family and they too wanted the children to be born on this day. For this, she was admitted to the hospital a few days ago and both the children were born through normal delivery. They have decided that Ram and Lakhan will be the names of the twins.

Renowned gynecologist Dr. Himanshu Rai said that 34 children were born in the hospital. In which 26 deliveries have become normal. It was not that the cesarean operations were opted for today but they were done only when the need was felt.

''People come here on special occasions to deliver babies. Delivery using medicine needle can be postponed by three-four days. Through this, a large number of children are delivered on special occasions. It is a very proud moment that Lord Shri Ram is returning to their homes after a long period of 500 years and on this day children are born in many families. Children have come to the house in the form of Lord Shri Ram and Mother Sita,'' said Dr. Sarika Rai, Gynecologist.

Renowned gynecologist Padma Shri Dr. Shanti Rai said, ''Today is a very happy moment. Will wish all the parents on this occasion. Today, she will tell the parents of the houses where children are born that they should teach the dignity of Lord Shri Ram to their children. If these children learn the values ​​of Shri Ram, then the nation will be strong and will move forward on the path of progress.''

After buying a new car several days ago, the young man Umesh Kumar preferred to take delivery only the Ram Mandir consecration day. He took delivery of the vehicle and drove it straight to the temple for seeking blessings of the god.

Priest Pandit Santosh Kumar Tiwari said that today is also a very auspicious day, which is why house warming ceremonies are taking place and new projects are being begun.