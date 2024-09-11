Rashid Out On Bail To Vitiate J&K Politics: Ram Madhav

Srinagar(Jammu and Kashmir): BJP national general secretary Ram Madhav on Wednesday criticized the release of Baramulla MP Abdul Rashid Sheikh, popularly known as Engineer Rashid, accusing him of stoking anti-India sentiments and undermining Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a “Naya Kashmir.”

“This rank separatist, jailed for the last five years under UAPA for indulging in anti-India activities, is out on bail to further vitiate Valley politics,” Madhav said in his X post.

“Look at his language—anti-Modi rants, restoring Article 370, freeing terrorists from jail—no different from what Omar (Abdullah) or Mehbooba (Mufti) or even others like (Sajad) Lone of NC, PDP or PC - d Gupkar Gang - is saying. He wants to defeat Modi's dream of Naya Kashmir. We accept the challenge. Naya Kashmir's march will go on unrelenting.” (SIC)

Madhav’s comments came in response to Rashid’s pledge to fight against Modi’s narrative of “Naya Kashmir” upon his release from Tihar Jail. Rashid, who had been detained under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, vowed to work for the welfare of people and challenged the government’s policies in Jammu and Kashmir.

“I will not let down my people. I pledge to fight PM Modi”s narrative of 'Naya Kashmir’, which has totally failed in J&K. People have rejected what he did on August 5, 2019. My fight is bigger than what Omar Abdullah says. His fight is for the chair, my fight is for the people. I am a victim of BJP, and I will fight against PM Modi’s ideology till my last breath,” Rashid said.

He also emphasized his commitment to unite the people of Kashmir, stating, “I am coming to Kashmir to unite my people, not to divide them”.

Meanwhile, J&K BJP President Ravinder Raina dismissed a letter circulating in the Valley as political propaganda by the opposition.

“This fake letter is being circulated in Kashmir Valley, nothing but political propaganda by frustrated opposition. No such order was issued from my office, and I have requested the ECI to register an FIR in this political fraud,” Raina wrote in his X handle sharing the copy of the letter.