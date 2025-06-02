Ram Janambhoomi Trust Appeals to Devotees - Do Not Crowd Ayodhya For Pran Pratistha Rituals

Ayodhya: Ram Janambhoomi Tirtha Kshetra Trust General Secretary, Champat Rai, has appealed to devotees that no one should come to Ayodhya to see any ‘Prana Pratishtha’ ritual.

He said: “we have not invited anyone from outside Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh or nearby states or other states of India. People should come as per their convenience to see Ram Lalla. Apart from this, do not gather in Ayodhya for Prana Pratishtha. Because, no special arrangements have been made."

The Mandir Trust clarified that Pran-Pratishtha Mahotsav of Dev Vigrahas (the house of Gods and Goddess) in the newly built temples of Shri Ram Janambhoomi temple complex will be conducted by Kashi's Yagyacharya Jaiprakash Tripathi, Upacharya Chandrabhanu Sharma (Delhi) and Amarnath Brahma (Basti) along with the Ritwiks from Prayag, Kashi, Devprayag, Haridwar, Jammu, Delhi, Kanpur, Kolkata, Ayodhya etc.

Their total number will be 101.

People who want to see Ram Lalla in Ayodhya can of course come. There is some confusion over the word ‘Pran Pratistha.”

“No one should come to Ayodhya after hearing the word Prana Pratishtha. Only those people should come to Ayodhya who have to see Ram Lalla,” said the Trust general secretary.

The weather is also not favorable right now. Devotees will not be able to visit the temples built in Ram Darbar and Parkote for a few months. Obstacles in the construction of Ram temple are still coming up. Devotees will not be able to visit the temples built in Ram Darbar Parkote right now.

Today Prayashchit Karma/Puja will start at 3 o'clock in the second half and will continue till 4:30 pm. As soon as this is completed, the Jal Kalash Yatra of women will start from the eastern bank of the old Saryu bridge, which will reach the Yagyashala by 6:30 pm via Veena Chowk, Rampath, Shringar Haat, Hanuman Garhi, Dashrath Mahal, Ramkot and Rangmahal Barrier and will conclude by reaching there.