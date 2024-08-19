ETV Bharat / bharat

Raksha Bandhan Today: PM Modi, Rahul Wish People On Festival Symbolizing Bond Between Brothers And Sisters

Women select 'Rakhi' kept for sale at a shop on the eve of 'Raksha Bandhan' festival, in Guwahati on Sunday. ( ANI )

In a post on X, he wished people happiness, prosperity and good fortune on the "auspicious" occasion. "Best wishes to all countrymen on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, a festival symbolizing the immense love between brother and sister. May this holy festival bring new sweetness in the relationships of all of you and happiness, prosperity and good fortune in life," the post read.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted people on Monday on the festival of Raksha Bandhan and prayed for everyone's happiness and prosperity.

The festival celebrates the brother-sister relationship and falls on the last day of the holy Hindu month of Sawan.

The leader of opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi also greeted people on the occasion. "Many congratulations and best wishes to all the countrymen on the festival of Rakshabandhan, the festival of unbreakable love and affection between brother and sister. May this thread of protection always keep your sacred relationship strong," he said in the post on X. Gandhi also shared a picture of him and his sister and Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also extended wishes and prayed for everyone's happiness and prosperity. "Heartiest greetings to all the countrymen on the festival of 'Raksha Bandhan'. On this festival of unbreakable love and affection between brothers and sisters, I pray for everyone's happiness and prosperity," Shah posted on X.

Union Health Minister and BJP chief JP Nadda greeted people and prayed that the Raksha Bandhan fills everyone's life with happiness and good fortune. "I extend my heartfelt greetings and best wishes to all my countrymen on the sacred festival of Raksha Bandhan, the unbreakable love and trust between brother and sister. I pray to God that this festival of our sacred culture may fill everyone's life with happiness, good fortune and prosperity," Nadda posted on X.

Raksha Bandhan, commonly known as Rakhi, is a traditional Hindu festival dedicated to the love and bond between brothers and sisters. On this day, sisters tie a rakhi around their brothers' wrists. In return, brothers offer gifts as a symbol of love and care for their sisters. Raksha Bandhan is a festival deeply rooted in Indian Culture and has been celebrated for centuries.