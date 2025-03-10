799 Storm Water Drainage Projects Worth Rs 2,365 Crore Completed Under Mission AMRUT: MoHUA

New Delhi: As many as 3,708 water logging points in several cities across the country have been eliminated following the completion of 799 Storm Water Drainage projects worth Rs 2,365 crore under mission AMRUT.

Urban flood mitigation is one of the major components of the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) project that was launched on June 25, 2015 in 500 cities (485 cities including 15 merged cities) across the country.

“Under Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT), storm water drainage is an admissible component which involves construction and improvement of drains and storm water drains in order to reduce and eliminate flooding,” said Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Manohar Lal in the Rajya Sabha on Monday.

He said that management of urban flooding falls under the purview of the State Governments and the Urban Local Bodies (ULBs)/ Urban Development Authorities, who are responsible for maintaining the drainage and sewerage system.

“Government of India supplements the efforts of the States through schematic interventions and advisories. It provides financial and technical support to the States to strengthen the Urban Planning ecosystem," Manohar said.

The AMRUT Mission

The AMRUT mission focuses on development of basic infrastructure, in the selected cities and towns, in the sectors of water supply; sewerage and septage management; storm water drainage; green spaces and parks; and non-motorized urban transport.

“Under AMRUT, 840 Storm Water Drainage projects worth Rs 3016 crore have been approved. As reported by the States, 799 Storm Water Drainage projects worth ₹2,365 crore have been completed, which has resulted in elimination of 3,708 water logging points,” the minister said.

AMRUT guidelines have provisions for formation of State High Powered Steering Committee (SHPSC) headed by the Chief Secretary of the State, to monitor and supervise the implementation of the scheme at the State and UT level.

State Level Technical Committee (SLTC) headed by the Secretary, Urban Development & Housing Department provides technical support to the SHPSC in monitoring and supervising the scheme at the State level.

Further, an Apex Committee constituted under the ambit of Mission guidelines reviews and monitors the Mission periodically. For assessment and monitoring of work done under AMRUT in the States and UTs, there is a provision of Independent Review and Monitoring Agencies (IRMAs).

AMRUT 2.0

The Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation 2.0 scheme was launched on October 1, 2021 in all urban local bodies (ULBs)/ cities, enabling the cities to become ‘self-reliant’ and ‘water secure’. Under AMRUT 2.0, rejuvenation of water bodies and wells is one of the main components. The admissible elements under this include harvesting the rainwater through storm water drains into the water body (which is not receiving sewage/ effluent). Under AMRUT 2.0, 3,032 water body rejuvenation projects worth Rs 6,210 crore have been approved so far.

Geo-spatial data for management of urban floods

Manohar Lal said that MoHUA is also implementing a Sub-Scheme on “Formulation of Geographic Information System (GIS) based Master Plan for AMRUT Cities” under AMRUT. Under this sub-scheme, a geo database is created as per the Design and Standards documents published by MoHUA. Further, under AMRUT 2.0, a Sub Scheme on Formulation of GIS based Master Plans has been launched for Class-II towns with the population 50,000 - 99,999. Under this Sub-scheme the geo database is created through Very High Resolution Satellite Image or Drone Technology as per Design & Standards documents published by MoHUA. MoHUA has signed Memorandum of Understandings for creation of geodatabase through satellite images with National Remote Sensing Centre and through Drone technology with Survey of India. The State Government can use the geo-spatial data for management of urban floods also.

Boost In Urban Infrastructure Sector

To give further boost to the urban infrastructure sector, in the Budget 2025-26, Government has announced setting up of an Urban Challenge Fund of ₹1 lakh crore for augmentation/ upgradation/ retrofitting and improving infrastructure in urban areas through bankable projects, which may include projects in the sector of storm water drainage. This fund will finance up to 25 percent of the cost of bankable projects with a stipulation that at least 50 per cent of the cost is funded from bonds, bank loans, and Public Private Partnership.

Urban Floods

Urban flooding is significantly different from rural flooding as urbanization leads to developed catchments, which increases the flood peaks from 1.8 to 8 times and flood volumes by up to 6 times. Consequently, flooding occurs very quickly due to faster flow times (in a matter of minutes). Urban areas are densely populated and people living in vulnerable areas suffer due to flooding, sometimes resulting in loss of life. It is not only the event of flooding but the secondary effect of exposure to infection also has its toll in terms of human suffering, loss of livelihood and, in extreme cases, loss of life.

Urban areas are also centres of economic activities with vital infrastructure which needs to be protected 24x7. In most of the cities, damage to vital infrastructure has a bearing not only for the state and the country but it could even have global implications. Major cities in India have witnessed loss of life and property, disruption in transport and power and incidence of epidemics.

URBAN FLOOD RISK IN INDIA

According to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), there has been an increasing trend of urban flood disasters in India over the past several years whereby major cities in India have been severely affected. The most notable amongst them are Hyderabad in 2000, Ahmedabad in 2001, Delhi in 2002 and 2003, Chennai in 2004, Mumbai in 2005, Surat in 2006, Kolkata in 2007, Jamshedpur in 2008, Delhi in 2009 and Guwahati and Delhi in 2010.

“A special feature in India is that we have heavy rainfall during monsoons. There are other weather systems also that bring in a lot of rain. Storm surges can also affect coastal cities and towns. Sudden release or failure to release water from dams can also have severe impacts. In addition, the urban heat island effect has resulted in an increase in rainfall over urban areas,” the NDMA stated.

The Threat

Global climate change is resulting in changed weather patterns and increased episodes of high intensity rainfall events occurring in shorter periods of time. Then the threat of sea-level rise is also looming large, threatening all the coastal cities. Cities and towns located on the coast, on river banks, upstream and downstream of dams, inland cities and in hilly areas can all be affected.