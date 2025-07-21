Rajya Sabha Receives Notice For Removal Of Justice Varma: Dhankhar

New Delhi: Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday said he has received a notice for the removal of High Court Judge Yashwant Varma and asked the Secretary General to take necessary steps.

Wads of burnt currency notes were recovered from the official residence of Justice Varma in Delhi in March this year. He was later transferred to the Allahabad High Court.

Dhankhar said that he has received a notice of motion under article 217 (1B), read with article 218, and article 124, sub-article 4 of the Constitution of India, along with section 31B of the Judges Enquiry Act 1968, to constitute a committee for removal of Justice Varma.

"This (notice) has been received by me today. It has been signed by more than 50 members of the Council of States. Thus, it meets the numerical requirement of signing by members of Parliament for setting in motion the process of removal of a high court judge," Dhankhar said.

On Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal's confirmation that a notice has also been submitted in the Lok Sabha, Dhankhar asked the Secretary General to "take necessary steps in this direction".