The Waqf Amendment Bill 2025: Rajya Sabha Passes Legislation By 128 Votes After Hours Of Debate

New Delhi: The BJP-led NDA passed the Waqf Amendment Bill 2025 in Rajya Sabha by a Division Vote during the small hours on Friday, less than 24 hours after it was passed in Lok Sabha.

Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankar who was in the Chair declared the Bill of having been passed by the House with 128 votes in favour and 95 against it at 2.32 am.

The Opposition sought for a Division Vote and the same was allowed.

Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju who replied to the debate on the Waqf Amendment Bill sought the House to consider and pass the legislation. He cut short his reply stating that the members were part of the debate in Lok Sabha sat till about 4 am on Thursday. He accused the Congress and other opposition parties of scaring the Muslim community with the Waqf Bill and asserted that the central government worked for all with the motto of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas'. He said the Waqf Board is a statutory body and, as such, like all government bodies, it should be secular. He said the inclusion of a few non-Muslims on the Waqf Board would not alter the decisions of the body and instead provide value addition. The minister also claimed that the Bill brought by the government has incorporated several suggestions made by the Joint Parliamentary Committee as well as the stakeholders. "The Waqf Board is a statutory body. All government bodies should be secular," the minister said, explaining the inclusion of non-Muslims on the Board.

The Opposition parties termed the Bill as "unconstitutional" and alleged that it was aimed at targeting Muslims, while participating in the debate in Rajya Sabha on Thursday. Leaders of several opposition parties including the Congress, TMC, DMK, AAP, Shiv Sena (UBT), Samajwadi Party, RJD, and Left parties accused the ruling party of having brought the bill with malafide intentions.

Leader of the House and BJP chief J P Nadda who defended the bill vehemently, said it is not against Muslims. He claimed that the legislation is aimed at helping the poor and protecting the rights of Muslim women. He also accused the Congress of making Muslim women second-grade citizens during its rule. He added that the Modi government brought Muslim women into the mainstream by banning the practice of triple talaq.

"We believe in real service not lip service, I stand in support of the (Waqf) Bill as its sole purpose is to bring reforms in managing the Waqf properties," he said. He emphasized that the current amendment in the Bill will bring accountability.

Congress MP Syed Naseer Hussain who initiated the debate in Rajya Sabha said the proposed legislation is "unconstitutional" and is aimed at targeting the Muslim community. He accused the BJP of using the proposed legislation to trigger communal tension and polarisation in the society in order to strengthen its vote bank. He also alleged that the ruling BJP was trying to mislead the country as regards the composition of the joint parliamentary committee (JPC). He charged that no recommendations made by opposition members to the JPC formed to look into the Bill were included in it. He said the Bill seeks to treat Muslims as "second-class" citizens in the country. He claimed that the BJP-led government is trying to bulldoze the legislation in the Upper House.

Manoj Jha of RJD said the "content and intent of the Bill puts a question mark on the government". He said the government should be sending the Bill to the select committee of Rajya Sabha. He alleged that the Bill is akin to "dog whistle politics" that will alienate the Muslims from the mainstream.

Samajwadi Party MP Ram Gopal Yadav urged the government to treat all religions with equal respect and prevent India from "shifting towards a totalitarian state". India has a huge population of minorities, especially Muslims and if a large section of people feel that injustice has been meted out to them, any efforts to appease them will not work, he said. The MP explained why opposition parties are suspicious about the Bill, citing the example of Uttar Pradesh where "people can't offer namaz, even on their rooftops".

John Brittas of CPI(M) described the proposed legislation as an attack on the Constitution. "It attacks the basic tenets of India's Constitution, where it is secularism, where it is democracy, and equality. There is a cardinal violation happening. They have already discriminated against people by segregating them. They are now segregating God from God. Hindu God from Allah," he said.

Y V Subba Reddy of YSRCP who joined the opposition bandwagon opposed the Bill. He reiterated the views of other members who called the bill as "unconstitutional".

Congress member Abhishek Singhvi wanted to understand the uninterrupted usage concept introduced in the bill. "On one hand, the Bill has omitted the concept of 'Waqf by User', at least prospectively, disallowing Waqfs to be created on the basis of uninterrupted usage over a significant period of time. On the other, the applicability of the Limitation Act, if this Bill is passed, has inversely and conversely allowed the government, quasi governmental bodies and others outside the community to lay claim over a real Waqf property on the basis of uninterrupted and continued possession beyond 12 years, so long as litigation is not started prior to that," he said. A property can thus be usurped under the principle of adverse possession. This means that if the government or any similar entity or other individual from outside the community continues to be in hostile possession of any Waqf property, then the government or that individual can claim title over that Waqf property after the lapse of 12 years, he explained. "This is a deliberate attempt by the government to further its own agenda by minimising protection conferred upon Waqf properties with the right hand and significantly increase its own control and power to permanently claim these properties with its left hand," Singhvi alleged.

Independent MP Kapil Sibal said the provisions were in place for non-Muslims to form the Waqf board , citing a Madras High Court ruling. He said the present Bill does not allow that anymore, adding that there should be reforms in Hindu religion and wondered why they were targeting only one community. Bring a law to ensure that women should have rights in bequeathing property, he told the government. He urged the government to make a commitment in the House that it brings a law that will maintain the rights of daughters.

BJD's Muzibulla Khan said, "Muslims in this country are tense because a non-Muslim would be kept for the management under this Bill".

DMK leader Tiruchi Siva said his party opposes the Bill as it is legally flawed. He recalled how his party government in Tamil Nadu had adopted a resolution in the Assembly rejecting the bill. "I stand on the behalf of my party to oppose this Bill, we reject the Bill in its entirety because it is legally flawed, constitutionally indefensible and morally reprehensible," he said. "Why is a certain community being targeted is our question?" he wondered, adding that the intention of the government is malafide and deplorable. He added that the DMK is certain that the Supreme Court will strike the Bill down, the DMK MP said.

AAP member Sanjay Singh, in his speech, said "the Bill is against the tenets of the Indian Constitution, and alleged that the government wants to control Muslim religious bodies through the legislation". He noted that the ruling dispensation is going after Muslims now. The government will go after other religious bodies of Sikhs, Christians, Jains, etc and hand them over to their "friends," he said, rejecting the bill.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut who spoke against the Bill questioned the government's intent. "Why is the government so worried about poor Muslims? Even Muhammad Ali Jinnah did not show so much concern for poor Muslims," he said. He accused the NDA of diverting attention from US President Trump's announcement for 26 per cent tariffs.