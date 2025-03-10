Rajya Sabha Passes Railways (Amendment) Bill, 2024

New Delhi: The Rajya Sabha on Monday passed the Railways (Amendment) Bill, 2024. The bill seeks streamlining and modernising railway operations in India.
Addressing the Upper House, Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw emphasised the Bill's role in empowering field offices, enhancing efficiency, and reinforcing cooperative federalism.
He expressed gratitude to the 25 Members of Parliament who participated in the discussion, acknowledging the valuable suggestions and debates. Vaishnaw categorically stated that the Bill is designed to simplify existing laws and does not diminish the powers of State governments. Instead, it promotes decentralization by granting full authority to general managers in railway zones to approve projects up to Rs 1,000 crore.
Highlighting the government’s commitment to state-wise railway development, Vaishnaw cited substantial budget allocations in states where the ruling party is not in power. Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Odisha, and West Bengal have all received significantly higher allocations compared to previous administrations, he said.
Vaishnaw reiterated the vision for a ‘Viksit Bharat’ urging railway employees and stakeholders to work three times harder to build on the strong foundation laid in the past decade.
Brief on Railways (Amendment) Bill 2025:
The Railways functions through its Zones, Divisions, and Production Units under the supervision of the Railway Board. The Railway Board also makes all the policy decisions for Railway operations. Now, the Railway Amendment Act 2024 bill replaces the colonial period provisions. Now, the provision for Railway Board is incorporated into the Railways Act, 1989. The new act bill will reduce references to two Acts. Now, only one Act will need to be referred to. The nature, scope and functioning of the Railway Board, Zones, Divisions, Production Units etc. will remain the same, the Ministry of Railways said in a statement.
‘The Railways(Amendment) Bill, 2024’ was introduced in Lok Sabha on 9 August 2024 and was passed in the Lok Sabha on December 11, 2024. The Bill was passed in the Rajya Sabha on Monday.
Major Achievements and Reforms in Railways:
Infrastructure Development:
Over the past 11 years, 34,000 kilometers of new railway tracks have been laid. The electrification of 45,000 kilometers has been completed, significantly reducing dependence on fossil fuels, and 50,000 kilometers of old tracks have been replaced with new, high-quality rails.
Safety Enhancements:
Investment in railway safety has surged from Rs 8,000 crore under previous administrations to Rs 1.14 lakh crore, rail fractures have reduced by 91 per cent, with incidents decreasing from 2,548 in 2013-14 to just a fraction till now, the introduction of the Kavach safety system, with SIL 4 certification, ensures high-level security in railway operations, and employment and Capacity Building.
Job Creation:
Over 5,02,000 jobs have been provided under the NDA government, compared to 4,11,000 during the UPA era, large-scale recruitment exams have been conducted transparently, with millions of candidates participating. Enhanced training programs on the iGOT platform have seen maximum enrollment from railway employees.
Passenger Amenities and Modernization:
Around 3,10,000 modern toilets have been installed in railway coaches, dramatically improving hygiene standards. 558 running rooms for loco pilots are now fully air-conditioned. New locomotives are being manufactured with state-of-the-art technology and improved working conditions.