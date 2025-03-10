ETV Bharat / bharat

Rajya Sabha Passes Railways (Amendment) Bill, 2024

New Delhi: The Rajya Sabha on Monday passed the Railways (Amendment) Bill, 2024. The bill seeks streamlining and modernising railway operations in India.

Addressing the Upper House, Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw emphasised the Bill's role in empowering field offices, enhancing efficiency, and reinforcing cooperative federalism.

He expressed gratitude to the 25 Members of Parliament who participated in the discussion, acknowledging the valuable suggestions and debates. Vaishnaw categorically stated that the Bill is designed to simplify existing laws and does not diminish the powers of State governments. Instead, it promotes decentralization by granting full authority to general managers in railway zones to approve projects up to Rs 1,000 crore.

Highlighting the government’s commitment to state-wise railway development, Vaishnaw cited substantial budget allocations in states where the ruling party is not in power. Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Odisha, and West Bengal have all received significantly higher allocations compared to previous administrations, he said.

Vaishnaw reiterated the vision for a ‘Viksit Bharat’ urging railway employees and stakeholders to work three times harder to build on the strong foundation laid in the past decade.

Brief on Railways (Amendment) Bill 2025:

The Railways functions through its Zones, Divisions, and Production Units under the supervision of the Railway Board. The Railway Board also makes all the policy decisions for Railway operations. Now, the Railway Amendment Act 2024 bill replaces the colonial period provisions. Now, the provision for Railway Board is incorporated into the Railways Act, 1989. The new act bill will reduce references to two Acts. Now, only one Act will need to be referred to. The nature, scope and functioning of the Railway Board, Zones, Divisions, Production Units etc. will remain the same, the Ministry of Railways said in a statement.

‘The Railways(Amendment) Bill, 2024’ was introduced in Lok Sabha on 9 August 2024 and was passed in the Lok Sabha on December 11, 2024. The Bill was passed in the Rajya Sabha on Monday.

