Rajya Sabha Elections: 3 Candidates from Congress and 2 from BJP-JDS Alliance File Nomination

Bengaluru (Karnataka): Three candidates from the Congress and two from the BJP and JDS alliance (the National Democratic Alliance) filed their nomination papers for the Rajya Sabha elections on Thursday.

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) took an unexpected decision to nominate additional candidates for the upcoming Rajya Sabha polls. Initially, BJP's Narayan Bhandage and JDS-BJP coalition candidate, Kupendra Reddy filed their nomination papers as alliance candidates. On this occasion, Karnataka BJP President BS Vijayendra, Karnataka JDS President HD Kumaraswamy and Leader of Opposition in Karnataka Assembly R Ashok were present.

Kupendra Reddy is a former Rajya Sabha member and a close aide of JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy. Narayana Bhandage, who came out and spoke to the media after submitting the nomination papers, said, "I am happy that the BJP has recognised a common worker as. I will handle the responsibility given to me."

BY Vijayendra said, "Narayan Bhandage has submitted his nomination as a BJP candidate and is confident of winning."

"It will be a task to give justice to the state. Even in Karnataka, when the BJP came to power, it worked to empower the farmers. Congress is working to divert the farmers. There is a conspiracy going on to prevent Narendra Modi from becoming Prime Minister for the third time. It is clear that there is a Congress political conspiracy behind this. Congress cannot be successful in that," he said

HD Kumaraswamy said, "Today was the last day to submit nomination papers. Narayan Bhandage is a candidate with alliance background with BJP. Also, Kupendra Reddy has been fielded from JDS. The High Command have decided to give the additional vote to the NDA candidate," he said.

Kumaraswamy added, "BJP and NDA candidates are confident of winning through conscience vote. Cross voting is nothing new. We know how the accusers have behaved in the past. Please vote according to your conscience. Let's wait and see what will happen next," he said.

Three Nominations from Congress: Delhi-based Ajay Maken, All India Congress Committee treasurer, GC Chandrashekhar and Dr Syed Nasir Hussain, sitting members, filed nomination papers from Congress on Friday as candidates for the Rajya Sabha polls. Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, Food Minister Muniyappa and others were present on the occasion.

Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, who spoke after submission of nomination papers, said, "Three candidates have been appointed under the leadership of (Congress president) Mallikarjun Kharge and nomination papers have been submitted. The people of the state have fully supported the Congress. We are confident that the three candidates will be elected as Rajya Sabha members and do justice to the state," he said.

Commenting on the nomination of Kupendra Reddy of JDS as the fifth candidate for the election, DK Sivakumar said, ''We will show our solidarity on the polling day''.

Commenting on JDS's allegation of cross-voting by Congress, DK Shivakumar said, "JDS party has failed. Thus it has formed an alliance with the BJP. We believe that those in that party will give us their conscience votes. How many votes will be received will be known on the polling day," he said.

The BJP opposed Ajay Maken candidature. Quizzed about it, Shivakumar said, "You should ask this question to the BJP. Earlier, BJP would not allow outsiders to participate in elections? Ajay Maken's family sacrificed for the country. He sacrificed his life for the unity, integrity and peace of the country. He is a pillar of the Congress party. We chose him for that (reason). We are happy to provide (him) the opportunity," he said.

Currently, Karnataka has four Rajya Sabha vacancies and with the current majority, Congress is expected to bag three seats while BJP is likely to win one seat. Rajya Sabha elections scheduled for February 27.