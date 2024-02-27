Rajya Sabha Polls 2024: Voting for 15 Seats in Three States Underway Amid Cross-Voting Fears

Hyderabad: 15 Rajya Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, and Himachal Pradesh will witness a fierce contest as they go to polls on Tuesday amid concern about cross-voting. The voting process commenced at 9 am in the upper house and the vote counting is scheduled to start at 5 pm with results being announced later in the day.

In Uttar Pradesh, the BJP has nominated eight candidates whil three candidates from the Samajwadi Party will contest for the ten Rajya Sabha seats. In Karnataka, all parties have issued whips to the MLAs, who are the voters in the poll. Likewise in Himachal Pradesh, Congress has also issued whip to all its MLAs to vote for the party candidate. The BJP accused the ruling party of pressurising the members by saying that the MLAs have the right to vote as per their wish.

In Uttar Pradesh, the BJP has fielded former Union minister RPN Singh, former MP Chaudhary Tajveer Singh, senior state leader Amarpal Maurya, former minister Sangeeta Balwant, party spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi, former MLA Sadhna Singh, and former Agra mayor Naveen Jain. Sanjay Seth, a former member of the Samajwadi Party is the eighth candidate.

The Samajwadi Party on the other hand has fielded MP Jaya Bachchan, retired IAS officer Alok Ranjan and Dalit leader Ramji Lal Suman. The BJP and the SP are the two largest parties in the 403-member state assembly with 252 MLAs and 108 MLAs respectively. The Congress, an alliance partner of the SP, has two seats. To get elected to the Rajya Sabha from Uttar Pradesh, a candidate needs nearly 37 first-preference votes.

In Karnataka, the state party chief and Deouty CM DK Shivakumar denied any possibility of cross-voting by the party MLAs as the party shifted its MLAs to a private hotel to prevent undue influences. The Congress, which is confident of winning three seats has fielded G C Chandrashekhar, Naseer Hussain and former union minister Ajay Maken.

In Himachal Pradesh, the BJP has forced a contest by fielding Harsh Mahajan against Congress's Abhishek Manu Singhvi for the state's single seat. On Monday, the BJP nominee complained to the Chief Election Commissioner saying that the Congress has issued a three-line whip to its MLAs for the polls, which he said was unethical. The Congress has 40 out of 68 MLAs in the state Assembly to the BJP's 25.