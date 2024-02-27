RS Polls 2024: BJP Wins 8 Seats in Uttar Pradesh, Samajwadi Party 2

Lucknow : In the election held for 10 Rajya Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh, results were announced in which BJP won eight seats and Samajwadi Party two. At least seven SP MLAs cross-voted in favour of the BJP. The voting started at 9 am on Tuesday and continued till 4 pm. After this the counting of votes started. But after SP's objection, the counting was stopped for some time and resumed.

Alok Ranjan of SP got only 19 votes and lost the election while BJP's Sanjay Seth emerged victorious with 29 votes. The votes secured by other winning candidates of BJP are Amarpal Maurya 38, RPN Singh 37, Sadhna Singh 38, Sanjay Seth 29, Sangeeta Balwant Bind 38, Sudhanshu Trivedi 38, Tej Veer Singh 38 and Naveen Jain 38. The votes secured by SP's winning candidates are Jaya Bachchan 41 and Lalji Suman 40.

Out of total 403 seats in UP Assembly, 4 seats are vacant. These 4 seats are vacant due to the demise of members. Therefore the count in Rajya Sabha elections will be 399. By evening, 395 of these MLAs had cast their votes. Four MLAs could not vote. Among them, Ramakant Yadav from Samajwadi Party, Irfan Solanki, Suheldev from BSP and Abbas Ansari are in jail. While SP MLA Maharaji Prajapati remained absent. SP MLAs who voted for BJP include Pooja Pal, Vinod Chaturvedi, Rakesh Pandey, Rakesh Pratap, Ashutosh Maurya, Manoj Pandey and Abhay Singh.

Earlier, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and opposition leader SP President Akhilesh Yadav exercised their franchise in the voting held at UP Assembly Bhawan. Akhilesh Yadav said that BJP will do anything to win and those who are going to get benefits will go away. SP National General Secretary Shivpal Singh Yadav said that BJP has bought votes of MLAs to which Raja Bhaiya said that they have voted for BJP candidate but they have not received money.

SP MLA Rakesh Pratap Singh said that we will vote in the name of Lord Shri Ram and we have also said Jai Siyaram inside the House. In the past, Rakesh Pratap Singh and Abhay Singh did not attend the dinner hosted by Akhilesh Yadav yesterday.

Omprakash Rajbhar said there is a rift in SP and all the MLAs who were not at the dinner party are voting for BJP. He once again announced his likely appointment as a minister and that he will take oath as minister after Rajya Sabha elections.

Samajwadi Party MLA Manoj Pandey resigned from the post of Chief Whip and he was not present at Samajwadi Party's dinner party yesterday. After this it was believed that he was in touch with BJP. Today he said that he is with BJP. On the instructions of Akhilesh Yadav, the name plate of Chief Whip Manoj Pandey was removed from the Vidhan Bhavan.

Rebel MLAs of SP met Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at the Assembly Secretariat. Those who met CM Yogi include SP's Manoj Pandey, Abhay Singh, Rakesh Pandey and Vinod Chaturvedi. If sources are to be believed, meanwhile Manoj Pandey's ticket for Lok Sabha elections 2024 has also been decided. It is believed that he can contest elections from Rae Bareli on BJP ticket.

Transport Minister Dayashankar Singh said that Manoj Pandey has always been a supporter of Sanatan Dharma. When the proposal came for darshan of Ramlala, he wanted everyone to go for darshan but people opposed it. Today they are taking decisions believing in the policies of PM Modi.

In his reaction, Akhilesh Yadav said that those MLAs who have voted for BJP have taken package and action will be taken against them. All the MLAs believe that those who could not muster the courage to vote against BJP and are voting for BJP on the basis of the package, have no business in SP, the public will teach these fraudsters a lesson in the Lok Sabha elections, he said.

Meanwhile, information is coming that SP MLA Ashutosh Maurya also voted for BJP. Also, Pallavi Patel is said to be angry and has not yet come to vote. Apart from this, only BSP MLA has also voted for the BJP candidate. Suheldev Samaj Party MLA Hakim Chandra Bind has voted for the SP candidate.