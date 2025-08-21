Rajya Sabha Approves Motion For Reference Of 3 Bills To Joint Committee

New Delhi: The Rajya Sabha on Thursday approved a motion for reference of three bills, including for the removal of prime minister, chief ministers and ministers arrested on serious criminal charges for 30 days, to a Joint Committee. The 'Motion for reference of Bills to Joint Committee' was moved by Home Minister Amit Shah amid din in the House.

The three bills pertain to amendment of Constitution of India; the Government of Union Territories Act, 1963; and the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019. The motion regarding nomination of 10 members to serve on the Joint Committee to scrutinise the bills was approved by the Upper House amid din.

Shah had introduced the three bills in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday. The Lower House had also passed a resolution to refer the bills to a Joint Committee of Parliament comprising 21 members from the Lok Sabha and 10 from the Rajya Sabha. The committee has been mandated to submit its report to the House in the Winter Session, which is likely to be convened in third week of November.