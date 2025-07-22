Monsoon Session 2025: Both Houses Adjourned Till 2 PM Amid Opposition Protests On Second Day

New Delhi: Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned for the second time on Tuesday, this time till 2 pm, amid continued sloganeering by Opposition parties. The morning proceedings were adjourned till 12 noon after adjournment notices were rejected. This is the second consecutive day in the Monsoon session of Parliament when the House saw Opposition members trooping to the Well, raising slogans and showing placards with their demand for discussion on Operation Sindoor.

As the Upper House met again at 12 noon for the Question Hour, the Opposition protest continued with several of them raising slogans. Ghanshyam Tiwari, who was chairing the proceedings, informed the House regarding a notification (dated July 22, 2025) by the Ministry of Home Affairs conveying resignation of Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar with immediate effect. After that, he called the members to raise the listed questions.

Whereas, in Lok Sabha when the House met at 12 noon, Jagdambika Pal, who was chairing the House proceedings, said the government is ready to discuss any issue that the opposition wants and asked the members to list out the topics on which they want discussion at the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) meeting later in the day. Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal said, "Government is ready to discuss any issue which the Speaker allows under the Rule. I appeal to you to go back to your seats". Pal asked opposition members not to show placards and instead give in writing their demands at the Committee meeting. As ruckus continued, Pal adjourned proceedings till 2 PM.

However, opposition members continued to protest, forcing the Chair to adjourn the House till 2 pm. In the morning session, Deputy Chairman Harivansh rejected 12 different adjournment notices sent to the Chair under Rule 267. In the Lok Sabha Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan appealed to the opposition members to go back to their seats so that the House can take up questions related to farmers during the designated time of Question Hour.

Speaker Om Birla intervened and told the opposition MPs that sloganeering and showing placards are not allowed inside the House. He later adjourned the House till 12 noon. The House could not function on the first day of the session on Monday due to repeated adjournments following opposition protests over the demand of discussion on Operation Sindoor.

Under Operation Sindoor, armed forces attacked Pakistani terror sites and defence installations for three days beginning May 7 following the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22 in which 26 people were killed.

In Rajya Sabha one of the members had demanded discussion on resignation of Jagdeep Dhankhar from the post of Vice President of India. Ten opposition members were seeking immediate discussion on concerns arising out of the Election Commission's decision to carry out Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar.

As the Chair did not accept their adjournment notices, Opposition parties, including the Congress started protesting. The Deputy Chairman adjourned the proceedings till 12 noon. Harivansh was chairing the proceedings of the morning session, a day after Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar resigned from his post citing medical reasons. Vice President of India is ex-officio Chairman of the Rajya Sabha. Usually, Dhankhar used to chair the proceedings at the beginning of the day.