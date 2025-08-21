Rajya Sabha Adjourned Sine Die

New Delhi: The Rajya Sabha was adjourned sine die on Thursday, with Deputy Chairman Harivansh regretting that repeated disruptions deprived the House of meaningful discussion on various matters of public importance during the Monsoon Session. Earlier, the House passed the The Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025, without debate amid din.

After the Rajya Sabha met in the morning, it was adjourned till 2 pm, following a protest by Opposition members over the revision of electoral rolls in Bihar. When the House resumed at 2 pm, the protest continued. Amid the din, the Upper House passed the gaming bill, and thereafter, it was adjourned sine die by the Deputy Chairman.

In his valedictory address, Harivansh lamented that the entire session was marred by repeated disruptions, and members could not get an opportunity to raise meaningful issues despite the best efforts of the chair. "This not only results in the loss of precious Parliamentary time but deprives us of the opportunity to deliberate on several matters of public importance," he said.

The monsoon session commenced on July 21. It was repeatedly disrupted by Opposition members who demanded discussion on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar. Harivansh said the House functioned for only 41 hours and 15 minutes.

"The productivity of this Session stood at a disappointing 38.88 per cent, something that calls for serious introspection," he noted. The Deputy Chairman said that the members had the opportunity to raise 285 questions, 285 Zero Hour submissions, and 285 Special Mentions. However, only 14 questions, 7 Zero Hour submissions, and 61 Special Mentions could actually be taken up.

"While these contributions are of value, they represent only a fraction of what this august House is capable of achieving when it functions to its full potential," he said.

During the session, as many as 15 Government Bills were passed or returned. "The House also held a special discussion on India's strong, successful, and decisive Operation Sindoor, undertaken in response to the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, a matter of great national importance," Harivansh said. The discussion on Operation Sindoor saw the participation of 64 Members over two days, and was replied to by the Home Minister, he noted.

"The House also benefited from a suo motu statement by the Hon’ble Minister of Commerce and Industry on India-US Bilateral Trade, which provided valuable insights into India's expanding economic engagement. In addition, the House was duly apprised of the vacancy in the office of the Hon'ble Vice-President of India," Harivansh said.

The Deputy Chairman also bade farewell to six Members from Tamil Nadu, who completed their term on July 24, 2025. "I hope the lessons of this session will guide us towards more constructive and purposeful deliberations in the future," he said.