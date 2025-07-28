Rajya Sabha Adjourned For Day Over SIR Issue

New Delhi: The Rajya Sabha was disrupted once again on Monday as Opposition MPs continued to protest over the issue of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise in Bihar. The Upper House was adjourned for the day little after 2 pm on Monday, after being adjourned twice in the pre-lunch sitting.

During the Zero Hour, Deputy Chairman Harivansh said he has received 26 notices under Rule 267 demanding discussion on various issues, including SIR and alleged discrimination against Bengali migrant workers in other states. He declined all the adjournment notices, and called Sudha Murty (nominated member) to make her Zero Hour mention.

However, Opposition members, including those from the TMC and the Congress, were on their feet protesting against the Chair's decision. They were raising slogans like 'Vote Ki Chori Band Karo' (stop vote theft), and the Chair adjourned the proceedings till 12 noon.

As soon as the House re-assembled for the Question Hour at 12 noon, various Opposition MPs were on their feet and Sushmita Dev (TMC) trooped into the Well, and sought to raise various issues. As the din continued, the proceedings were adjourned again till 2 pm.

When the Upper House met at 2 pm, the Chair tried to continue the debate on The Carriage of Goods by Sea Bill 2025. However, Opposition MPs continued to raise slogans demanding a debate on the SIR issue, and that the exercise be stopped. Some MPs also trooped into the Well of the House. Amid the din, the Chair adjourned the House for the day.

Earlier, as the House met for the day, newly elected Rajya Sabha members I S Inbadurai and M Dhanapal, both AIADMK, were administered oath. The deputy chairman also informed the House that notices must be submitted digitally, noting that some members are still submitting physical notices. He said all notices can be submitted via the Digital Sansad portal.