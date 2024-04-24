Rajvir Diler, BJP MP from Hathras, Passes Away After Prolonged Illness

Hathras (UP): BJP MP from Hathras, Rajvir Diler, (65) passed away at a hospital in Aligarh following a prolonged illness on Wednesday, party leaders said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath among others expressed their condolences on Diler's demise.

"I am deeply saddened by the untimely demise of BJP MP Rajveer Singh Diler ji from Hathras Lok Sabha seat of Uttar Pradesh. His demise is a big loss for the party. He will always be remembered for his work at the grassroots level. I pray to God to give strength to his family to bear this immense pain. Om Shanti!," PM Modi tweeted in Hindi.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also took to X to pay homage to the Hathras MP. "Received the unfortunate news of the sudden demise of BJP MP Rajveer Diler ji from Hathras (Uttar Pradesh). He was dedicated to public service and the organisation throughout his life. His death is an irreparable loss for the people of the constituency and the BJP family. My thoughts are with the bereaved family and their supporters. May Lord Shri Ram allow the departed soul a place at his feet. Om Shanti," Shah wrote.

"The untimely demise of Shri Rajvir Singh Diler Ji, MP from Hathras Lok Sabha constituency is extremely sad and an irreparable loss for the BJP family. My condolences are with the bereaved family," Adityanath said on X in Hindi.

"I pray to Lord Shri Ram to give a place to the departed soul in his feet and provide strength to the bereaved family and their supporters to bear this immense loss," he added in his post. Diler was elected on the Hathras seat on a BJP ticket in 2019. For 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP denied him a ticket and has named Anoop Balmiki as its candidate from the seat.