Soldier Buried Alive As Army Truck Turns Turtle In Devprayag

The fateful truck in which the jawans were travelling ( ETV Bharat )

Srinagar: A soldier was buried alive under an army truck when it turned turtle near the NHPC band in Devprayag police station area in Uttarakhand's Tehri Garhwal district on Wednesday.

Station in-charge Mahipal Singh Rawat reached the spot with the force from Devprayag and Bachelikhal outpost to rescue the trapped jawan.

The jawan was taken out with the help of a crane and rushed to the community health centre in Devprayag where doctors declared him dead on arrival. It is learnt that the truck was carrying four soldiers from Gauchar to Raiwala Dehradun.