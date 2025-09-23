Rajpura-Mohali Rail Link To Boost Industries, Cut Down Travel Distance
All districts of the Malwa region will be well-connected with Chandigarh. It will ease traffic on the existing Rajpura-Ambala route and shorten the Ambala-Morinda link.
Published : September 23, 2025 at 4:57 PM IST
New Delhi: Fulfilling the long-standing demand of the people of Punjab, the much-awaited rail link between Rajpura and Mohali has been sanctioned, which will directly connect the Malwa region with Chandigarh.
Worth Rs 443 crore, the project will boost industries including textiles, manufacturing, and agriculture by creating a comprehensive network connecting the agricultural heartland of Punjab with major commercial centres.
"This 18 km railway line will cost Rs 443 crores and will directly connect the Malwa region with the state capital Chandigarh. Earlier, trains from Ludhiana had to go through Ambala to reach Chandigarh, adding extra distance and time. Now, there will be a direct connection between Rajpura and Mohali, reducing travel distance by 66 km," Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said.
Through the line, all 13 districts of the Malwa region will now be well-connected with Chandigarh and will ease traffic on the existing Rajpura-Ambala route and shorten the Ambala-Morinda link. Among all available options, this route was chosen due to the minimal acquisition of agricultural land, ensuring minimal impact on farming activities.
Vaishnaw said the project will boost industries like textiles, manufacturing, and agriculture and will create a comprehensive network connecting Punjab's agricultural heartland with major commercial centres and ports. It will expedite movements of agricultural produce, reduce transportation costs for industries like Rajpura Thermal Power Plant, improve connectivity for pilgrims visiting religious sites and enhance tourism potential with greater connectivity to Gurudwara Fatehgarh Sahib, Shrine of Shaikh Ahmad al-Faruqi al-Sirhindi, Haveli Todar Mal and Sanghol Museum.
Vishnaw said the Centre has invested Rs 5.421 crore in 2025-26, 24 times higher than the previous government, which led to the construction of 382 km of new tracks and the electrification of 1,634 km of route.
The Firozpur-Patti route will provide crucial connectivity between border districts and Gujarat ports. This service will create an economic corridor connecting Amritsar, Taran Taran and Firozpur with major cities and eventually to Gujarat ports, significantly reducing logistics costs.
Projects like the Nangal Dam-Talwara New Line (123 km), Bhanupalli-Bilaspur-Beri New Line (63 km), Ferozpur-Patti New Line (26 km), Mansa-Bhatinda Doubling (80 km), Ludhiana-Kila Raipur doubling (17 km), Ludhiana-Mullanpur doubling (21 km), and Alal-Himmatana doubling (13 km) are currently under implementation.
