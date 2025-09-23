ETV Bharat / bharat

Rajpura-Mohali Rail Link To Boost Industries, Cut Down Travel Distance

New Delhi: Fulfilling the long-standing demand of the people of Punjab, the much-awaited rail link between Rajpura and Mohali has been sanctioned, which will directly connect the Malwa region with Chandigarh.

Worth Rs 443 crore, the project will boost industries including textiles, manufacturing, and agriculture by creating a comprehensive network connecting the agricultural heartland of Punjab with major commercial centres.

"This 18 km railway line will cost Rs 443 crores and will directly connect the Malwa region with the state capital Chandigarh. Earlier, trains from Ludhiana had to go through Ambala to reach Chandigarh, adding extra distance and time. Now, there will be a direct connection between Rajpura and Mohali, reducing travel distance by 66 km," Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said.

Through the line, all 13 districts of the Malwa region will now be well-connected with Chandigarh and will ease traffic on the existing Rajpura-Ambala route and shorten the Ambala-Morinda link. Among all available options, this route was chosen due to the minimal acquisition of agricultural land, ensuring minimal impact on farming activities.