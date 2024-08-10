ETV Bharat / bharat

Rajol Patil's Initiative Provides Organs to 2,500 Needy Patients

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 9 hours ago

Rajol Patil is a highly educated young woman who, during her college years, recognised the alarmingly low rate of organ donation in the country.

Rajol Patil from Mumbai creates awareness on organ donation (ETV Bharat)

Mumbai: Blood and eye donation are often regarded as the most significant acts of giving. However, the donation of other organs is equally crucial. In India, the number of organ donors after death remains low. Rajol Patil, a young woman from Bhandup, Mumbai, has taken the initiative to create awareness about organ donation through her organisation, 'Jeevandan.' Over the past four to five years, she has successfully facilitated the donation of organs to approximately 2,500 needy patients.

Rajol Patil is a highly educated young woman, who, during her college years, recognised the alarmingly low rate of organ donation in the country. She realised that many patients in need of organs were not receiving them. Motivated by this, Rajol decided to dedicate herself to the cause of organ donation. After graduating, she, along with some of her friends and colleagues, launched a campaign to promote organ donation. Initially, the response was less, but as people became more aware of the cause, participation grew.

Rajol began by organising blood and eye donation camps before expanding her efforts to include organ donation. To create awareness, she conducted street plays and other activities. Her tireless efforts have resulted in nearly 2,500 patients receiving life-saving organs over the past few years.

Rajol's commitment to organ donation began with herself. She was the first to fill out the organ donation form and officially register, along with her parents. Speaking to 'ETV Bharat,' Rajol said, "Many people still believe in superstitions, thinking that organ donation prevents rebirth. However, this is not true. If our organs can help others, there is no greater virtue. People need to come forward for organ donation."

Explaining the process, Rajol stated, "To donate organs, one must first fill a form. After the donor's death, we follow the doctor's instructions to retrieve the organs, which are then donated to those in need. We facilitate the donation of organs such as eyes, lungs, kidneys and others."

Rajol Patil's inspiring journey demonstrates the power of awareness and education in transforming lives and saving countless others through organ donation.

