Rajnath, UK Defence Secretary Hold Phone Conversation

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and his UK counterpart John Healey explored the possibilities of joint work by the two countries in the Indo-Pacific.

Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
By PTI

Published : Jan 16, 2025, 9:58 PM IST

New Delhi: India-UK cooperation in niche defence technology areas such as electric propulsion and jet engines figured in a phone conversation between Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and his British counterpart John Healey. Singh and Healey also explored the possibilities of joint work by the two countries in the Indo-Pacific.

"We reviewed the excellent progress made in niche defence technology areas and discussed ways to further deepen cooperation in defence," Singh said on X.

An Indian readout of the conversation said the two ministers briefly discussed the ongoing defence cooperation issues and emphasised on the need to maintain the "momentum" in the bilateral relations.

"The defence minister and UK Secretary of State for Defence reviewed the excellent progress made between the two countries in niche defence technology areas such as electric propulsion and jet engines," it said.

"They expressed satisfaction over the recent signing of the Statement of Intent on Electric Propulsion," it added. The two ministers also reviewed the ongoing programme on the exchange of military instructors in each other's training institutes, the readout noted.

"With the increased focus of the UK on the Indo-Pacific, both sides will explore the possibilities of joint work and enhanced maritime engagements in 2025," it said.

