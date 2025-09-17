ETV Bharat / bharat

Rajnath To Inaugurate Conference On Future Of Defence Land Management, Cantonment Administration

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is set to inaugurate a two-day national conference here on Thursday that will focus on the evolving role of the Defence Estates Department in re-imagining land management, leveraging advanced digital tools and technologies, and strengthening governance frameworks and sustainability.

This conference marks a "significant step" in aligning defence land management with the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a developed, digitally empowered, and future-ready Viksit Bharat by 2047, the defence ministry said on Wednesday. The central theme of the event 'Manthan 2025' is 'Strategic Roadmap to Viksit Bharat @2047'.

Singh will inaugurate the conference organised by the Directorate General of Defence Estates in New Delhi on September 18. The Defence Estates Department, which manages approximately 18 lakh acres of defence land across the country, plays a pivotal role in land governance, policy formulation, and sustainable land use for defence infrastructure, the ministry said in a statement.

"The conference will focus on the evolving role of the Defence Estates Department in re-imagining defence land management, leveraging advanced digital tools & technologies and strengthening governance frameworks & sustainability," it said.

Over the course of two days, the conference will witness a series of insightful sessions and lectures by senior government functionaries and domain experts on topics critical to the future of land management in the defence sector, it said.