ETV Bharat / bharat

Rajnath To Flag Concerns Over Terrorism At SCO Conclave In China

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is set to pitch for ramping up collaborative efforts to eliminate terrorism and extremism at a two-day conclave of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) that begins in China's Qingdao on Wednesday. Singh is travelling to Qingdao, a port city in China's eastern Shandong province, for the conclave that is expected to deliberate on the evolving regional security scenario.

It is the first visit to China by a senior Indian minister after the ties came under severe strain following the military standoff along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh that began in May 2020.

Singh is expected to highlight India's continued commitment to the principles and mandate of the SCO, outline India's vision towards achieving greater international peace and security, call for joint and consistent efforts to eliminate terrorism and extremism in the region, according to an official readout.