Rajnath To Flag Concerns Over Terrorism At SCO Conclave In China

File Photo: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (PTI)
By PTI

Published : June 24, 2025 at 12:13 PM IST

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is set to pitch for ramping up collaborative efforts to eliminate terrorism and extremism at a two-day conclave of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) that begins in China's Qingdao on Wednesday. Singh is travelling to Qingdao, a port city in China's eastern Shandong province, for the conclave that is expected to deliberate on the evolving regional security scenario.

It is the first visit to China by a senior Indian minister after the ties came under severe strain following the military standoff along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh that began in May 2020.

Singh is expected to highlight India's continued commitment to the principles and mandate of the SCO, outline India's vision towards achieving greater international peace and security, call for joint and consistent efforts to eliminate terrorism and extremism in the region, according to an official readout.

It said the defence minister is also expected stress on the need for greater trade, economic cooperation and connectivity within SCO. He will also hold bilateral meetings with the defence ministers of some participating countries, including China and Russia.

"India attaches special importance to SCO in promoting multilateralism, political, security, economic and people-to-people interactions in the region," the defence ministry said in the readout.

It says SCO pursues its policy based on the principles of sovereignty, territorial integrity of nations, non-interference in internal affairs, mutual respect, understanding and equality of all member states.

