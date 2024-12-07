Rajnath Singh to visit Russia from December 8 to 10

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will pay an official visit to the Russian Federation from December 08-10, 2024. During the visit, Rajnath Singh and the Defence Minister of Russia Mr Andrey Belousov will co-chair the 21st meeting of the India-Russia Inter-Governmental Commission on Military and Military Technical Cooperation (IRIGC-M&MTC) in Moscow on December 10, 2024.
According to a statement issued by the Ministry of Defence, the two leaders will review the entire range of multi-faceted relations between the two countries in the field of defence, including military-to-military and industrial cooperation.
"They will also exchange views on contemporary regional and global issues of mutual interest," the statement added.
As part of the visit, Rajnath Singh will also commission the Indian Navy’s latest multi-role stealth-guided missile frigate ‘INS Tushil’ at Yantra Shipyard, Kaliningrad on December 09, 2024. Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi will accompany Rajnath Singh for the commissioning ceremony, the statement said.
According to the statement, in addition, Rajnath Singh will pay tributes at ‘The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier’ in Moscow to honour the Soviet soldiers killed during the Second World War.
Rajnath, who is a senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader, will also interact with the members of the Indian community.