Rajnath Singh To Visit Russia From December 8 To 10

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will pay an official visit to the Russian Federation from December 08-10, 2024. During the visit, Rajnath Singh and the Defence Minister of Russia Mr Andrey Belousov will co-chair the 21st meeting of the India-Russia Inter-Governmental Commission on Military and Military Technical Cooperation (IRIGC-M&MTC) in Moscow on December 10, 2024.

According to a statement issued by the Ministry of Defence, the two leaders will review the entire range of multi-faceted relations between the two countries in the field of defence, including military-to-military and industrial cooperation.

"They will also exchange views on contemporary regional and global issues of mutual interest," the statement added.