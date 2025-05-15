ETV Bharat / bharat

Rajnath Singh To Visit Kutch On May 16, 17

Following the execution of Operation Sindoor, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will visit Kutch on May 16 and 17.

Rajnath Singh To Visit Kutch On May 16, 17
Army officials at the border (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 15, 2025 at 5:23 PM IST

Kutch: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is scheduled to visit Kutch on May 16 and 17. He will be going to Bhuj Air Force station that played a major role in the execution of Operation Sindoor that had followed the killing of 26 tourists by militants in Pahalgam. He is also expected to participate in a meeting at Naliya air base.

During his visit Rajnath Singh will be meeting the personnel of Army, Indian Air Force, Border Security Force and review the border security while possibly traveling to the creeks as well as the International Border (IB). .

The visit follows the announcement of a ceasefire between India and Pakistan after the standoff resulting from the Pahalgam killings and subsequent Operation Sindoor carried out by the Indian armed forces in which terrorist hubs were destroyed across the border. Following retaliation from Pakistani forces, the Indian defence apparatus had struck at other military installations as well in the neighbouring country.

During the recent build up the Pakistanis had targeted the Bhuj air base along with the base in Naliya and Nagaur village by drones but the Indian air defence mechanism had foiled the attack.

Rajnath Singh’s Kutch visit follows the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Adampur Air Force station in the north which is located within 100 km from the IB. Modi had addressed the military personnel over there. Pakistan had falsely claimed to have destroyed this air base alongside S 400 missile launchers.

