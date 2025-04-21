Rajnath Singh To Inaugurate BrahMos Missile Production Unit In Lucknow On May 11

Lucknow: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will inaugurate the BrahMos Missile production unit in Lucknow on May 11.

The initiative will not only strengthen the country's military preparedness, but also establish Uttar Pradesh on the global map of defence manufacturing. The missiles manufactured here will also be exported to other countries, Singh announced at a programme at Maharishi University on Sunday.

The Defence Minister further said that this project is part of the Lucknow node of the Uttar Pradesh Defence Industrial Corridor, which will prove to be a milestone in strengthening India's indigenous defence production and making the country self-reliant. Along with enhancing the military power of the country, it will also create thousands of employment opportunities in the region, he added.

The BrahMos Missile is one of the world's fastest supersonic cruise missiles developed by BrahMos Aerospace, a joint venture of India and Russia. This missile can be launched from land, sea, air and underwater and its range currently is from 290 to 800 kilometres. With a speed of 2.8 Mach (about three times the speed of sound), this missile strategically enhances India's military strength. It is already being used by the Indian Army, Navy and Air Force while its Next Generation (NG) version will be handed over to the Air Force in 2026 that will be lighter, smaller and more effective.

The foundation stone of the BrahMos Missile manufacturing unit was laid in Lucknow on December 26, 2021 in presence of Singh and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The project is being operated in collaboration with Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and BrahMos Aerospace. The construction work of the factory has been completed and now it is ready for inauguration.

Under this project, DRDO will invest Rs 10,000 crore in the next five to six years. This mega complex will create 10,000 to 12,000 employment opportunities, providing jobs to local youths as well as opportunities for technical skill development. This apart, this project will establish Uttar Pradesh as a major hub in the field of defence production.

Singh has repeatedly emphasised that India's military strength is aimed at maintaining peace and not to threaten any country. The BrahMos Missile factory in Lucknow is an example of India's 'Make in India' and 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' campaigns. This project will increase the manufacturing of indigenous defence equipment and also encourage exports. India has already supplied BrahMos Missiles to the Philippines and a $ 700 million deal with Vietnam is in the final stages.