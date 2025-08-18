Rajnath Speaks To Kharge, Patnaik, Stalin To Seek Support For Vice President Candidate

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has spoken to Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, BJD Supremo Naveen Patnaik, DMK president and Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin, among other political leaders, to seek support for the National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) Vice Presidential candidate CP Radhakrishnan.

Singh spoke to these leaders, beginning with Kharge, on Sunday evening. The Vice Presidential election, scheduled for September 9, will be held under the supervision of Singh on behalf of the NDA and Union Minister Kiren Rijiju will function as the election agent, sources said.

Amid this, Congress MP Manickam Tagore said on Monday that the INDIA alliance leaders will convene to discuss their stance and decide on their candidate.

"INDIA alliance leaders will meet and decide about our stand and the candidate. We all know that CP Radhakrishnan has a background in RSS, and he proudly wears that RSS badge. He has been an MP from Tamil Nadu and the BJP president from Tamil Nadu. Therefore, he has associations with Tamil Nadu, and he is the Governor in Maharashtra, but his RSS links can't be forgotten," he said, according to ANI.

Earlier today, Tagore criticised Radhakrishnan's candidature, calling him "another RSS man". He highlighted that, after the Prime Minister and Speaker, yet another key institution is facing a battle to be protected. "Another RSS man fielded as NDA candidate for Vice President of India. After PM, Speaker now … Another Institution… Another battle to protect. Hope INDIA decides," he posted on X.

The NDA on Sunday named Maharashtra Governor Radhakrishnan as its candidate for the Vice Presidential election. The announcement was made by BJP National President JP Nadda during a press conference here after the party's Parliamentary Board meeting in New Delhi.

Nadda said that the party would reach out to the Opposition to ensure a consensus and possibly an unopposed election. "We will talk to the opposition as well. We should also get their support so that together we can ensure an unopposed election for the post of Vice President. As we said earlier, we have been in touch with them, and our senior leaders have contacted them earlier as well and even now, we will remain in touch with them, and all our NDA colleagues have supported us. CP Radhakrishnan is our NDA's candidate for Vice President," Nadda said.

Radhakrishnan is currently serving as the 24th Governor of Maharashtra, a post he assumed on July 31, 2024. He earlier served as the Governor of Jharkhand from February 2023 to July 2024. He also held additional charge as the Governor of Telangana and Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry between March and July 2024.

A veteran BJP leader, Radhakrishnan, was elected to the Lok Sabha from Coimbatore twice and previously served as the Tamil Nadu BJP State President. His political life started earlier, with him being associated with organisations like the RSS and Jan Sangh, taking up student politics.