Rajnath Singh Releases Commemorative Rs 100 Coin Of Former TN CM M Karunanidhi

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 10 hours ago

Updated : 10 hours ago

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh released a 100 Rupee coin commemorating the centenary of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M Karunanidhi at a programme in Chennai. The Karunanidhi commemorative coin features the Tamil slogan 'Tamil Vellum' (Tamil win) along with the name 'Dr. Kalaingar M. Karunanidhi' in Hindi and English.

Chennai (Tamil Nadu): A 100 Rupee coin commemorating the centenary of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M Karunanidhi was released by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at Kalaivanar Arena here on Sunday.

The coin was received by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin. After that, Rajnath, a former BJP President and CM Stalin also spoke about Karunanidhi's contribution to Tamil Nadu and India.

A special coin has been released for the former Chief Ministers of Tamil Nadu including K Kamaraj (Congress), C N Annadurai (DMK) and M G Ramachandran (AIADMK). On the occasion of the centenary of Tamil Nadu's former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi, Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary Shivdas Meena had written to the Union Government on July 23, 2023 to issue a 'Karunanidhi Memorial Coin'.

Following this, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman signed the letter of permission to issue the coins. After that, the 100 Rupee commemorative coin, its composition and content price were decided to mark Karunanidhi's 100th birth anniversary.

Accordingly, the minting of this currency was also published in the Central Gazette on 12th July 2024. Following this, the sample design for the former Chief Minister Karunanidhi's commemorative coin was received from the Tamil Nadu government.

This Karunanidhi Commemorative Coin is printed and issued by the Reserve Bank of India as per the directives of the Union Finance Ministry. The Karunanidhi commemorative coin features the Tamil slogan 'Tamil Vellum' (Tamil win) along with the name 'Dr. Kalaingar M. Karunanidhi' in Hindi and English.

Karunanidhi, who also led the DMK, passed away at the age of 94 on August 7, 2018 in Chennai.

