Rajnath Singh Reaches Mhow To Attend Army Event, Pays Tribute To Ambedkar

Indore: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Chief of the Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan and Chief of the Defence Staff General Upendra Dwivedi landed in Indore on Sunday to attend a programme of Army War College (AWC) in Mhow.

Singh paid tribute to the Dr B R Ambedkar at his birthplace and garlanded his statue. Here he saw the urn of ashes and the exhibition. Union Minister of State Savitri Thakur, Mhow MLA Usha Thakur and other public representatives along with General Chauhan, General Dwivedi and several high-rank army officials were present at the venue.

The memorial of Ambedkar, the father of the Constitution, has been built at his birthplace in the Kali Paltan area of Mhow cantonment, located about 25 km from the Indore district headquarters.

"Defence Minister Singh accompanied by General Dwivedi paid floral tributes to Dr Ambedkar and later took darshan of his asthikalash (ashes) kept at the central hall of the memorial. Singh then went to the first floor of the memorial building and saw the life of Dr Ambedkar depicted through various portraits and paintings put up there," Rajesh Wankhede, secretary of Ambedkar Memorial, said.

"Raksha Mantri Shri @rajnathsingh signed the Visitor Book after visiting ‘Bhim Janmabhoomi’, the birthplace of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar at Mhow in Madhya Pradesh," the RMO's X handle shared.

Earlier, General Dwivedi received Singh upon his arrival for a two-day visit to MP at a helipad situated at the AWC in Mhow cantonment where Singh will stay overnight. He is slated to participate in various programs on Monday like inspecting military institutions after which he will leave for a visit to the Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain and leave for Delhi thereafter.

Taking to X, Singh wrote in Hindi, "I had the good fortune of visiting the birthplace of Baba Saheb Bhim Rao Ambedkar ji in Mhow. Along with contributing to the creation of the Constitution, Baba Saheb's role in the creation of the institutions of independent India has been incomparable. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi, the government has done a great job of developing the places associated with Baba Saheb as 'Panch Teerth'. The future generations of India will remember the contribution of Baba Saheb. Jai Bhim!

Showering praise on the institute, Singh said, "Army War College, Infantry School and Military College of Telecommunication Engineering have been continuously providing for a long time. Since their inception, these institutes have been moulding the officers and soldiers of the Indian Armed Forces proficient in military strategy and war skills. Your dedication and your devotion to duty serve as an inspiration for all of us. It is because of your hard work and commitment that our country and its borders are continuously becoming safe and strong".