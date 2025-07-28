ETV Bharat / bharat

Rajnath Singh On Operation Sindoor: 'In Any Exam, Results Matter, Not Whether Pencil Was Broken Or Pen Lost'

India's air defence systems, counter-drone system and electronic equipment foiled Pakistan's attack, Singh said as he started the debate on Operation Sindoor in Lok Sabha.

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 28, 2025 at 2:51 PM IST

New Delhi: As Defence Minister Rajnath Singh started the debate in Lok Sabha today on Pahalgam attack and India's response, he posed some tough questions to the opposition while asserting that the armed force are ever vigilant to defend India's borders and Operation Sindoor was an effective and well-coordinated strike against nine terror sites.

"Opposition is asking how many of our aircraft were shot down, they never asked how many enemy aircraft came down," Singh said as he came down heavily on the opposition for questioning the government.

"In any exam, results matter, not whether pencil was broken during exam or pen lost; ultimately, results matter," Singh said on Operation Sindoor.

Opposition, he said, should ask whether Operation Sindoor was successful. "The answer is, yes," Singh said and shared details of the operation. He said of the nine terror camps, seven were fully destroyed and India had proof of the damage incurred inside PoK and Pakistan. "The entire operation was over in 22 minutes and the Pahalgam killings were avenged. The attacks were non-escalatory in nature," the defence minister said.

"Before executing Operation Sindoor, our forces studied every aspect and chose option that would cause maximum damage to terrorists, while ensuring no harm to innocent civilians," Singh said.

India's air defence systems, counter-drone system and electronic equipment foiled Pakistan's attack, he said.

