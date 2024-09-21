Rajnath Singh Leaves For UP By Road From Jharkhand After His Copter Failed To Refuel

Ranchi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday left for Uttar Pradesh by road from Jharkhand's Garhwa as his helicopter could not be refuelled at Banshidhar Nagar where he addressed a rally, a top police officer said.

"He left for UP by road from Garhwa as his chopper could not be refuelled," Jharkhand DGP Anurag Gupta told PTI. Garhwa SP Deepak Pandey told PTI that since the vehicle carrying fuel for the helicopter failed to reach, Singh decided to proceed to Varanasi by road.

The distance between Varanasi and Garhwa is around 200 km. State BJP president Babulal Marandi said the vehicle carrying fuel from Ranchi could not reach Garhwa because of some problem.

Sources said the Defence Minister waited for about an hour before leaving for Varanasi. Earlier, he addressed two rallies in Jharkhand - one at Itkhori in Chatra and the other at Banshidhar Nagar, Garhwa.