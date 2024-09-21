ETV Bharat / bharat

Rajnath Singh Leaves For UP By Road From Jharkhand After His Copter Failed To Refuel

author img

By PTI

Published : 55 minutes ago

Updated : 47 minutes ago

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh left for Varanasi by road from J'khand's Garhwa, which has a 200 km distance, as his copter couldn't be refuelled on Saturday.

Rajnath Singh Leaves For UP By Road From Jharkhand After His Copter Failed To Refuel
File Photo of Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (ANI)

Ranchi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday left for Uttar Pradesh by road from Jharkhand's Garhwa as his helicopter could not be refuelled at Banshidhar Nagar where he addressed a rally, a top police officer said.

"He left for UP by road from Garhwa as his chopper could not be refuelled," Jharkhand DGP Anurag Gupta told PTI. Garhwa SP Deepak Pandey told PTI that since the vehicle carrying fuel for the helicopter failed to reach, Singh decided to proceed to Varanasi by road.

The distance between Varanasi and Garhwa is around 200 km. State BJP president Babulal Marandi said the vehicle carrying fuel from Ranchi could not reach Garhwa because of some problem.

Sources said the Defence Minister waited for about an hour before leaving for Varanasi. Earlier, he addressed two rallies in Jharkhand - one at Itkhori in Chatra and the other at Banshidhar Nagar, Garhwa.

Ranchi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday left for Uttar Pradesh by road from Jharkhand's Garhwa as his helicopter could not be refuelled at Banshidhar Nagar where he addressed a rally, a top police officer said.

"He left for UP by road from Garhwa as his chopper could not be refuelled," Jharkhand DGP Anurag Gupta told PTI. Garhwa SP Deepak Pandey told PTI that since the vehicle carrying fuel for the helicopter failed to reach, Singh decided to proceed to Varanasi by road.

The distance between Varanasi and Garhwa is around 200 km. State BJP president Babulal Marandi said the vehicle carrying fuel from Ranchi could not reach Garhwa because of some problem.

Sources said the Defence Minister waited for about an hour before leaving for Varanasi. Earlier, he addressed two rallies in Jharkhand - one at Itkhori in Chatra and the other at Banshidhar Nagar, Garhwa.

Last Updated : 47 minutes ago

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

DEFENCE MINISTER RAJNATH SINGHJHARKHAND RAJNATH CHOPPER

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Candela’s Electric Hydrofoil Boats Set New Record With International Voyage, Aim Zero-Emission Sea Travel

Comment | Himachal Scrapping Pension Of Disqualified MLAs A Good Start

Top 5 Fragrances To Cheer Up Your Mood And Reduce Anxiety

Tamil Nadu : Theni Village Welcomes Chinese Bride In Traditional Tamil Wedding

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.