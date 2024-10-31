Rajnath Singh Inaugurates Vallabhbhai Patel Statue In Tawang, Says LAC Disengagement Process 'Almost Complete'

Itanagar: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday unveiled a statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and inaugurated the Major Ralengnao 'Bob' Khating Museum of Valour at Tawang.

Singh, who could not travel to Tawang due to inclement weather, virtually inaugurated the statue of Patel and museum from Tezpur in Assam, a Defence spokesperson said.

The Defence minister recognised Major Bob Khating's crucial role in establishing Indian administration up to McMahon Line in February 1951, highlighting Tawang's strategic significance. He commended the Indian Army and local communities for their initiative in creating the museum, which will celebrated Major Khating's contributions and serve as a symbol of national unity.

'Disengagement process in certain areas along LAC almost complete'

Referring to the broad consensus achieved by India and China to restore the ground situation in certain areas along the LAC, Singh said the disengagement process in certain areas along LAC was "almost complete" based on consensus achieved between India and China.

"India and China have been holding talks at both diplomatic and military levels to resolve the differences in some areas along the LAC. As a result of the talks, a broad consensus was developed on the basis of equal and mutual security. The consensus includes the rights of patrolling and grazing in traditional areas," he said.

"Based on this consensus, the process of disengagement is almost complete. Our efforts will be to take the matter beyond disengagement; but for that, we will have to wait a little longer," he added.

After inaugurating the statue and museum virtually from Tezpur, the Defence minister returned to the national capital on Thursday, winding up his two-day visit to Gajraj Corps headquarters at Tezpur, an official spokesperson said.

Singh, whose tour was originally scheduled for Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang, could not visit the border state due to inclement weather, the Defence spokesperson added. "The Defence minister has returned to New Delhi by an Indian Air Force flight at around 11 am," he said.