Indigenisation Of Defence: Rajnath Singh To Inaugurate DefConnect 4.0 Event In Delhi

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is slated to inaugurate an event on Monday that will bring together armed forces, defence PSUs, innovators and policymakers to discuss ways to advance indigenous innovation.

'DefConnect 4.0' will be held at the Manekshaw Centre in Delhi Cantonment, and will be a significant step towards advancing indigenous innovation and celebrating the growing defence ecosystem of the country, the defence ministry said in a statement.

The event is being organised by Innovations for Defence Excellence - Defence Innovation Organisation (iDEX-DIO), under the ministry's Department of Defence Production.

DefConnect 4.0 marks a milestone in India's defence innovation journey, bringing together the armed forces, Defence Public Sector Undertakings (DPSUs), industry leaders, innovators, start-ups and MSMEs, academia, incubators, investors and policymakers, the statement said.

It will feature an exciting technology showcase, presenting iDEX innovators with a unique opportunity to exhibit their cutting-edge technologies, advanced capabilities and ground-breaking products.