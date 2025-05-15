ETV Bharat / bharat

'Are Nuclear Weapons Safe With Pakistan?': Rajnath Singh Seeks IAEA Attention

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, accompanied by Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, arrived in Srinagar on Thursday.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh with J&K LG Manoj Sinha (PTI)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 15, 2025 at 12:06 PM IST

Srinagar: Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday visited Srinagar and interacted with the Armed Forces, congratulating them on the success of Operation Sindoor. The Raksha Mantri slammed Pakistan's ability to handle the nuclear weapons and asked the global world that are the nuclear weapons are safe in the hands of such a "rogue" nation like Pakistan.

"The world knows that our army's aim is accurate, and when they hit the target, they leave the counting to the enemy. How strong is India's pledge against terrorism today? It can be known from the fact that we did not even care about their nuclear blackmail. The whole world has seen how irresponsibly Pakistan has threatened India. Today, from the land of Srinagar, I want to raise this question: whether nuclear weapons are safe in the hands of such an irresponsible and rogue nation. I believe that Pakistan's nuclear weapons should be taken under the supervision of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA)," he said.

The Defence Minister credited the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the armed forces for the success of Operation Sindoor. Rajnath Singh also lauded the "anger" which was shown by the people of Jammu and Kashmir against Pakistan and terrorism.

"The entire country is proud of what you did during Operation Sindoor under the able leadership and guidance of our Prime Minister Narendra Modi. I may be your Defence Minister but before that I am a citizen of India. The people of Jammu and Kashmir have expressed their anger towards Pakistan and terrorism with complete unity. I congratulate the people of Jammu and Kashmir. I have come to feel the energy that has destroyed the enemy. The way you destroyed the Pakistani posts and weavers across the border, the enemy can never forget that", Rajnath Singh said.

The Union Minister began his address with the chant of "Bharat Mata ki Jay" and paid his tribute to the soldiers who lost their lives while battling against terrorism.

"First of all, I would like to bow to the supreme sacrifice of the brave jawans while they fought terrorism and terrorists. I pay respect to their memory. I also pay respect to the innocent civilians who were killed in Pahalgam. I also salute the valour of the injured soldiers and pray to God that they may recover at the earliest", Rajnath Singh said.

Earlier, Rajnath Singh inspected the shells which were dropped in Jammu and Kashmir during cross border shelling from Pakistan. The Defence Ministers visit to Srinagar follows the Prime Minister's visit to the Adampur Air base on Tuesday.

