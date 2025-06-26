ETV Bharat / bharat

Rajnath Singh Holds Talks With Russian Counterpart In Qingdao

The meeting took place on the sidelines of a defence ministerial conclave of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation.

Rajnath Singh Holds Talks With Russian Counterpart In Qingdao
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh meets his Russian counterpart Andrei Belousov on the sidelines of the SCO Defence Ministers Meeting, in Qingdao, Thursday, June 26, 2025 (PTI)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 26, 2025 at 12:30 PM IST

1 Min Read

Qingdao: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday held talks with his Russian counterpart Andrey Belousov, focusing on the evolving regional security scenario and bilateral defence and strategic ties. The meeting took place on the sidelines of a defence ministerial conclave of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO). In a social media post, Singh described the talks as "insightful".

"Happy to have met the Defence Minister of Russia, Andrey Belousov, on the sidelines of the SCO Defence Ministers' Meeting in Qingdao. We had insightful deliberations on boosting India-Russia defence ties," he said. It is understood that Singh highlighted India's challenge of cross-border terrorism emanating from Pakistan.

The two ministers are also believed to have discussed the upcoming commissioning of the Indian Navy's Russian-manufactured guided missile frigate INS Tamal at Russia's coastal city of Kaliningrad on July 1.

The commissioning ceremony will be presided over by Vice Admiral Sanjay J Singh, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Western Naval Command. Singh arrived in Qingdao on Wednesday evening to attend the SCO conclave. Besides India and China, the SCO comprises Pakistan, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.

Read More:

  1. Rajnath Refuses To Sign SCO Document For Not Focusing On Challenge Of Cross-Border Terrorism

Qingdao: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday held talks with his Russian counterpart Andrey Belousov, focusing on the evolving regional security scenario and bilateral defence and strategic ties. The meeting took place on the sidelines of a defence ministerial conclave of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO). In a social media post, Singh described the talks as "insightful".

"Happy to have met the Defence Minister of Russia, Andrey Belousov, on the sidelines of the SCO Defence Ministers' Meeting in Qingdao. We had insightful deliberations on boosting India-Russia defence ties," he said. It is understood that Singh highlighted India's challenge of cross-border terrorism emanating from Pakistan.

The two ministers are also believed to have discussed the upcoming commissioning of the Indian Navy's Russian-manufactured guided missile frigate INS Tamal at Russia's coastal city of Kaliningrad on July 1.

The commissioning ceremony will be presided over by Vice Admiral Sanjay J Singh, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Western Naval Command. Singh arrived in Qingdao on Wednesday evening to attend the SCO conclave. Besides India and China, the SCO comprises Pakistan, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.

Read More:

  1. Rajnath Refuses To Sign SCO Document For Not Focusing On Challenge Of Cross-Border Terrorism

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

DEFENCE MINISTER RAJNATH SINGHRUSSIA DEFENCE MINISTER BELOUSOVSCORAJNATH SINGH IN CHINAFIGHT AGAINST TERRORISM

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

Telangana Topped Child Rescues, But India's Goal To End Child Labour Still A Distant Dream

EXCLUSIVE | Ax-4 Mission Marks India’s Step Towards Gaganyaan: Kalaiselvi On Ax-4

Borewell Pump Breakdown Or Motor Winding In Kaithal? Haryana's Own Seema Malik Is A Tractor's Drive Away

INTERVIEW | Subhadra Mahajan On Her Beautiful, Still, And Quietly Bracing Second Chance

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.