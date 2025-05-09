Rajnath Singh Holds High-Level Meeting With Defence Chiefs Amid Ongoing Tensions With Pak

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is holding a high-level meeting with the chiefs of the Army, Navy, and Air Force in South Block on Friday morning amid ongoing tensions with Pakistan.

The meeting is underway, during which the Chiefs of the Indian Armed Forces are expected to brief Rajnath Singh on the latest developments and strategy. Earlier on Thursday, the Defence Minister addressed an all-party meeting convened by the Central government to brief Opposition leaders about the military action taken under 'Operation Sindoor', which he described as one of the most expansive counter-terrorism operations in recent years.

According to Rajnath Singh, over 100 terrorists have been neutralised in targeted strikes on terror camps and infrastructure across the border. He emphasised that 'Operation Sindoor' is still ongoing and that the Indian military remains on high alert, prepared to respond to any further provocation or escalation from Pakistan.

"There is no intention to escalate, but if enemy forces strike again, we will not hesitate to retaliate," Union Minister Singh said during the briefing. His remarks came amid unconfirmed reports suggesting that Pakistan is considering a military response of its own. Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, among others, attended the all-party meeting.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju told reporters that the meeting reflected a "rare moment" of unity in Indian politics, with leaders across the spectrum lauding the armed forces and expressing unwavering support for the government's actions.“All parties showed solidarity with the government. Everyone agreed that national security must rise above politics. They praised the Armed Forces and extended full support to the government’s efforts to eliminate terrorism from foreign soil,” Rijiju stated.