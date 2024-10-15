ETV Bharat / bharat

Rajnath Singh To Lay Foundation Stone For Radar Station In Telangana

Rajnath Singh will lay the foundation stone for a Very Low-Frequency radar station in Telanaga, a key project for national security.

author img

By PTI

Published : 2 hours ago

Rajnath Singh will lay the foundation stone for a Very Low-Frequency radar station in Telanaga, a key project for national security.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (PTI)

Hyderabad: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will be laying the foundation stone on Tuesday for the Indian Navy's proposed Very Low Frequency (VLF) radar station at the Damagundam forest area in Telangana, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy said.

Addressing a press conference, he said it was a proud moment for Telangana as the project, the second such centre in the country, is important in terms of national security. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and Kishan Reddy will also take part in the foundation stone laying ceremony.

Refuting the allegations made by BRS leader K T Rama Rao, that his party is opposing the construction of the radar station in Vikarabad District as it would create ecological imbalance, Reddy said it was the previous K Chandrasekhar Rao-led regime which gave land and permissions to the Centre.

"In December 2017, the Telangana government's Forest and Environment Department gave the clearance. As per the GO issued then, 2,900 acres of land at Dhamagundam Forest area were given for the project," the Telangana BJP chief said.

Reddy further said the project was conceptualised in 2010 when Manmohan Singh was the prime minister. The union minister said as there is a need to cut some trees to construct the radar centre, Rs 130 crore was deposited with the Forest department by the Defence Ministry.

Rama Rao on Monday alleged that the project is being taken up in 2,900 acres of land by felling 12 lakh trees. Reddy said out of the 2,900 acres of land there will not be any construction in 1,500 acres. "Not even a single plant will be removed in 1,500 acres," he asserted.

Accommodations for the naval staff would be constructed in some parts of the land, he said. He appealed to political parties not to create controversies out of the project.

Hyderabad: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will be laying the foundation stone on Tuesday for the Indian Navy's proposed Very Low Frequency (VLF) radar station at the Damagundam forest area in Telangana, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy said.

Addressing a press conference, he said it was a proud moment for Telangana as the project, the second such centre in the country, is important in terms of national security. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and Kishan Reddy will also take part in the foundation stone laying ceremony.

Refuting the allegations made by BRS leader K T Rama Rao, that his party is opposing the construction of the radar station in Vikarabad District as it would create ecological imbalance, Reddy said it was the previous K Chandrasekhar Rao-led regime which gave land and permissions to the Centre.

"In December 2017, the Telangana government's Forest and Environment Department gave the clearance. As per the GO issued then, 2,900 acres of land at Dhamagundam Forest area were given for the project," the Telangana BJP chief said.

Reddy further said the project was conceptualised in 2010 when Manmohan Singh was the prime minister. The union minister said as there is a need to cut some trees to construct the radar centre, Rs 130 crore was deposited with the Forest department by the Defence Ministry.

Rama Rao on Monday alleged that the project is being taken up in 2,900 acres of land by felling 12 lakh trees. Reddy said out of the 2,900 acres of land there will not be any construction in 1,500 acres. "Not even a single plant will be removed in 1,500 acres," he asserted.

Accommodations for the naval staff would be constructed in some parts of the land, he said. He appealed to political parties not to create controversies out of the project.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

RAJNATH SINGH IN TELANGANAVERY LOW FREQUENCY RADAR STATIONRADAR STATION IN TELANGANA

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

First Korean Literature Nobel Laureate Han Kang's The Vegetarian Novel - What You Need To Know

Chennai Air Show: A Tale Of Joy For Lakhs And Sorrow For Some

A Tramcar Named Desire - Demise of Kolkata’s 150-Year-Old Icon

Opinion | Israel-Hamas War: Devastation Continues, Hostages Are Still Held Captive

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.