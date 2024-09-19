ETV Bharat / bharat

Rajnath Singh Exhorts Navy To Be Prepared For Every Situation In Today’s Volatile Global Scenario

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh addressed the second edition of Naval Commanders’ Conference ‘24 here on Thursday. He commended the Indian Navy for playing a crucial role in promoting peace and prosperity in the Indian Ocean, terming the region as valuable and sensitive in view of the economic, geopolitical, trade and security aspects.

Pointing out that India was once a landlocked country with sea shores, but now it can be seen as an island country with land borders, the Defence Minister lauded the Indian Navy’s readiness towards safeguarding the maritime interests of the country, which has resulted in establishing its credibility as the first responder in the region.

"A large part of the world's trade passes through the region, which makes it valuable. At the same time, incidents like piracy, hijacking, drone attacks, missile attacks and disruption of sea cable connections in the seas make it extremely sensitive," Rajnath Singh said.

"Our Navy has made a significant contribution in protecting the economic interests of all stakeholder nations of the Indo-Pacific and in the smooth movement of goods in the Indian Ocean region. Its anti-piracy operations are garnering appreciation not only in India but also globally. India is now seen as a preferred security partner in this entire region. Whenever need be, we will ensure security in the region," added Rajnath Singh.

Singh asserted that the Indian Navy's growing strength in the Indo-Pacific region should not be taken for granted and called upon the Commanders to continue introspection from time to time and be prepared for every situation in today’s volatile global scenario.

He emphasised on the need of a strong naval capability to protect the economic, trade, transport and overall national interests.