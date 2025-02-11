ETV Bharat / bharat

Evolving Global Security Scenario Demands Innovation, Stronger Partnerships: Rajnath Singh

In this image released by @SpokespersonMoD via X on Monday, Feb. 10, 2025, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh addresses a gathering during the inauguration of Aero India 2025, in Bengaluru. ( PTI )

Bengaluru: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday asserted that the evolving global security scenario demands innovative approaches and stronger partnerships.

Addressing the Defence Ministers' Conclave organised as part of the Aero India 2025 here, he said, India believes that international order and peace cannot be ensured from a position of weakness.

"Today, an increasing number of conflicts is making our world, a more unpredictable place. New power plays, new methods and new means of weaponisation, increased role of non-state actors and disruptive technologies, have made the world order more fragile," Singh said.

At the same time, the distinction between security of the borders and internal security is getting blurred, as hybrid warfare can target critical national infrastructure even during peacetime, he said, "The definition of the front line is changing fast today. Moreover, the dimensions of cyberspace and outer space are challenging the established definition of sovereignty."

"It is my firm belief that the evolving global security scenario demands innovative approaches and stronger partnerships. India's engagements on the global stage exemplify our commitment to fostering security and growth for all," he added.