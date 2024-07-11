Rajnath Singh Admitted to AIIMS Delhi With Back Pain

New Delhi: Defence Minister and senior BJP leader Rajnath Singh was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here on Thursday with complaints of back pain, hospital officials said.

He is stable and under observation, AIIMS media cell in-charge Dr Rima Dada said, adding he is undergoing tests. The 73-year-old was admitted early in the morning and is in the Old Private Ward, she said.

Rajnath, a former BJP chief, was elected to the 18th Lok Sabha from the Lucknow constituency in Uttar Pradesh. He is the Deputy Leader in the 18th Lok Sabha. In the Narendra Modi 2.0 government, Rajnath Singh was the Defence Minister and he retained the portfolio in the Narendra Modi 3.0 government.

In the first tenure of the Narendra Modi government, Rajnath was the Union Home Minister. Rajnath started his political career as a student activist with the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP).

He entered politics in 1974 and in 1977, he was elected as an MLA in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly. Rajnath was elected to Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council in 1988 and became the Education Minister of Uttar Pradesh in 1991.

In October 2000, he became Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, India’s most populous state, before that, in November 1999 he became Union Minister of Surface Transport in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government.