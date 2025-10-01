ETV Bharat / bharat

Rajnath Lauds Defence Accounts Dept For Ensuring Fiscal Prudence, Transparency

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh, right, and Naval Staff Chief Dinesh Kumar Tripathi, left, during the 278th Annual Day celebrations of the Defence Accounts Department, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Oct. 1, 2025. ( PTI )

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday listed the broad contributions of the Defence Accounts Department (DAD) in the successful conduct of Operation Sindoor as he highlighted its silent yet crucial role in ensuring efficient financial management and war preparedness.

In an address at an event, Singh commended the DAD for its "historic legacy" and continuing role as the financial backbone of India's armed forces.

"While the entire world witnessed the valour and courage of the armed forces in achieving a historic and decisive victory during Operation Sindoor, the silent yet crucial role of the Defence Accounts Department ensured efficient resource utilisation, financial management and war preparedness," he said.

Singh described the DAD as an institution that not only ensures fiscal prudence and transparency but also strengthens operational readiness by enabling timely availability of resources to the military.

The defence minister was speaking at an event hosted to mark the 278th foundation day of the organisation. "The DAD is not just an accounting organisation, it is an enabler that ensures the smooth functioning of the nation's economic cycle. It is the invisible bridge that connects finance and the armed forces. Behind the valour of our soldiers lies your silent but decisive contribution," he said.