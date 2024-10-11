Rajnath Inaugurates Memorial In Sikkim Dedicated To 22 Soldiers Who Died In Flash Floods

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday virtually inaugurated a memorial in Sikkim's Burdang dedicated to the 22 soldiers who lost their lives in last year's flash floods in the northeastern state. The memorial, 'Prerna Sthal', has been jointly constructed by the Sikkim governor and the Indian Army, and stands as a symbol of courage and sacrifice, the Ministry of Defence said in a statement.

Singh inaugurated the memorial from the Trishakti Corps headquarters in Sukna, West Bengal. The memorial has been built in "memory of the 22 soldiers who lost their lives during a glacial lake outburst flood at the South Lhonak Lake in the state in October last year", the statement said.

Singh paid tributes to the fallen heroes and commended their unyielding spirit to stand firm for the country in every situation. He said 'Prerna Sthal' has immortalised the sacrifice of the bravehearts and etched their bravery in history forever. The memorial will remind the people of the soldiers' courage and act as an inspiration.

While such memorials are a symbol of soldiers' sacrifices, they also give shape to the collective consciousness of the people, awakening the sense of national pride in them, the minister said. "Every Indian possesses the sense of national pride. But it's not always awakened as one gets busy in personal life. The memorials and Prerna Sthals awaken this sense of national pride. They are a bridge between the past and the future, which binds many generations together.

"The National War Memorial in New Delhi, which has the names of about 26,000 fallen heroes inscribed in golden letters, is one of the shining examples," Singh said. "Those who do not know us or are not related by blood, protect us with their lives. We can never repay this debt. I salute all the soldiers who put their lives at stake, so that others live in peace," he said.

"This Prerna Sthal is a testament to the bravery of our soldiers. It is a reflection of harmony which keeps us connected with each other. It is a symbol of national security, which assures us that the nation is in safe hands. It is a proof of our resolve to serve the nation," the minister said. The ceremony was organised by the Trishakti Corps.

Sikkim Governor Om Prakash Mathur; Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang; Vice Chief of the Army Staff Lt Gen N S Raja Subramani; General Officer Commanding, 17 Mountain Division, Maj Gen Amit Kabthiyal; and other senior officials attended the event and paid homage to the fallen heroes. The families of the soldiers were felicitated on the occasion.

Defence Secretary-designate R K Singh and General Officer Commanding, Trishakti Corps, Lt Gen Zubin A Minwalla accompanied the defence minister in Sukna. According to the statement, the Indian Army has restored the area surrounding the memorial which was devastated by the floods, transforming it into a scenic site reflecting both remembrance and resilience.