Rajnath Felicitates Members Of NCC Expedition Team That Summited Mount Everest

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh during an interaction with the NCC's expedition team that scaled Mount Everest in May, in New Delhi, Thursday, June 12, 2025. ( PTI )

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday felicitated members of an expedition team of the National Cadet Corps (NCC) whose members recently summited Mount Everest and successfully unfurled the tricolour there.

Ten NCC cadets (five male and five female), four officers, two junior commissioned officers, a female cadet instructor and 10 non-commissioned officers achieved the feat of scaling the world's highest peak in the early hours of May 18.

"Honouring the raw courage, grit and patriotism of the team, led by Col Amit Bisht, he (Singh) presented a cheque of Rs 10 lakh for achieving the feat in the harshest of conditions without any injury," the defence ministry said in a statement. He felicitated the NCC mountaineering expedition team, comprising cadets aged 19 on average.

During the event held at the South Block here, the cadets shared their experiences of the expedition, detailing the rigorous training, meticulous planning and challenges encountered.