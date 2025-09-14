ETV Bharat / bharat

Defence Minister Rajnath Approves New Framework To Rationalise Revenue Procurement For Military

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has approved a new framework to streamline, simplify and rationalise the revenue procurement process for the military.

The Defence Procurement Manual (DPM) 2025 also aims to foster jointness among the three services and help in maintaining the highest level of military preparedness through an expeditious decision-making process for revenue procurement, an official readout said on Sunday.

"It (DPM) will ensure timely availability of requisite resources to the armed forces and at appropriate cost," it said.

Defence Minister Singh approved the DPM that will "further streamline, simplify, enable and rationalise the revenue procurement process in the Ministry of Defence and cater to the emerging requirements of the armed forces in the era of modern warfare," it said.

The ministry said ease of doing business has been further strengthened in the document, which aims to boost Aatmanirbharta (self-reliance) in defence manufacturing and technology.