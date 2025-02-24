ETV Bharat / bharat

Rajinikanth Pays Tributes To Jayalalithaa On 77th Birth Anniversary

Chennai: Veteran actor Rajinikanth paid floral tributes to former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa on her 77th birthday which is being celebrated across Tamil Nadu. Several politicians, cutting across party lines have poured their tributes to her, sharing wishes and memories.

Rajinikanth shared his memories of Jayalalithaa and Vedha Illam, her abode in the Poes Garden locality of the city. Speaking to reporters, he said, "I am coming to Vedha Illam for the fourth time. In 1977, we were doing a film together, and she called me to see her. I came to this house then. After that, I came for the second time to invite her to the opening ceremony of the Raghavendra Kalyana Mandapam.

"The third time I came to invite her to my daughter's wedding. Today is the fourth time I have come here. Even though Jayalalithaa is not with us, her memories will always remain in everyone's minds. In the house where she lived, I pay tribute to her and have sweet memories with her. May her name always be alive," he said.