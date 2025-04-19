Rajgarh: Police Use Children Diplomacy To Transform Thieves; 22 Absconding Accused Surrender

Rajgarh: Police have achieved a big success by launching a campaign to secure the surrender of the accused in theft cases at marriage ceremonies in Madhya Pradesh and some neighbouring states. The police used an innovative strategy by using the services of the children of these thieves to bring about transformation among them.

There has been a good impact of this campaign, and 22 miscreants surrendered before Rajgarh SP at a rehabilitation camp. They belong to 3 infamous villages - Kadia, Gulkhedi and Hulkhedi of Boda police station area of ​​Rajgarh district. These miscreants have now vowed to never commit theft in future.

Rajgarh SP Aditya Mishra while talking to ETV Bharat on this said that every person, even if he is an accused, behaves well in front of his children and family, and if he knows that his children are aware that he is involved in various wrong activities, then the accused themselves will step back from repeating them. If the lamp of studies is lit in the mind of every child, then it is possible to eradicate the menace of theft totally, he said.

Role of children

SP Aditya Mishra said, "Children helped the most in this police campaign. 186 policemen of Operation Prahar worked hard for it. After this, the criminals surrendered." Let us tell you that these accused were wanted in theft cases worth a total of 30 crore 78 lakhs. All of them were absconding. In the 4-day special rehabilitation camp organized by the police in Karia village, these 22 thieves from Gulkhedi, Hulkhedi and Karia villages pledged not to commit crime in future.

On the last day of the program on Friday, Rajgarh SP said, "Now the children here are becoming aware of the importance of education. In this camp, the children talked about studies. This is a good sign. Children also want to leave their bad habits and they want to study. A girl said that she had been committing thefts for many years. But after this, she will never steal again. For the past one year, the police have been running a campaign to make children as well as youth stay away from incidents like theft. Its effect was also seen significantly."

Thieves used to train children to steal