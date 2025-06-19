ETV Bharat / bharat

Madhya Pradesh: Four From Gujarat Killed In Accident

The mishap occurred in Rajgarh when the car crashed into a divider

Madhya Pradesh: Four From Gujarat Killed In Accident
The mangled remains of the car (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 19, 2025 at 8:50 PM IST

Rajgarh: Four members of a family from Gujarat were killed and three others were injured after the car they were travelling in crashed into a divider on Thursday morning, police said.

Police added that the accident took place on the National Highway in the Rajgarh district near Pachore in the jurisdiction of Karanwas police station when a family from Gujarat from returning to their home state after visiting Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh. The family had gone to Ayodhya to visit the Lord Ram temple.

It is understood that while two people died on the spot, the other two succumbed to their injuries in a Shahajapur district hospital. The deceased have been identified as Shiv Devi (50), Pramila (45), Anmol (16) and Priyanshu (14).

Karanwas police station in-charge Ramesh Jat said, "The car with the number GJ05JN7029 was going to Surat from Gonda in Uttar Pradesh. There were seven people, including the driver, Bholanth. Bholanath was driving continuously for 19 hours."

Among the injured is Bholanath, and he is out of danger. Jat added that the bodies will be handed over to the family members after the post-mortem, and police are probing the case.

He added that Bholanath could have fallen aslee,p and that could have led to the accident.

