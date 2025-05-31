Former IAS Officer Rajesh Khullar Could Be The Next LG Of Delhi

New Delhi: With the BJP government completing 100 days in office, a new change could take place.

According to sources, the current Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, VK Saxena, could be transferred to Jammu and Kashmir. Saxena could be replaced by former Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Rajesh Khullar. However, there is no official confirmation for the same.

Khullar served as the Chief Principal Secretary to former Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and current Haryana Chief Minister Naib Singh Saini.

Khullar is a former IAS officer belonging to the Haryana cadre. He was born on August 31, 1963. He has also worked in the World Bank as a representative of India, Bangladesh, Bhutan and Sri Lanka.

In February 2011, Khullar was appointed joint secretary in the Department of Economic Affairs, Ministry of Finance. He helped formulate India's public-private partnership and land monetisation policies, developed the structure of India's infrastructure debt fund, and signed key bilateral agreements as joint secretary.

Khullar left the post in February 2015 after his repatriation to the Haryana cadre at the request of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Haryana, the first of its kind in the state's history.

Earlier, when the Aam Aadmi Party was in power in the national capital, there used to be a frequent tussle between the Delhi LG and the Delhi government. But after the BJP came to power following the 2025 Delhi Assembly polls and Rekha Gupta became the Chief Minister, the tussles have come to a halt.