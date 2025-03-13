ETV Bharat / bharat

Rajasthan’s PTET Exam on June 15 To Save Trees And Crores; Here’s How

The exam body VMOU has introduced the question paper in a single language, which will save paper and crores in state exchequer.

VMOU in Kota, Rajasthan (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Mar 13, 2025, 1:29 PM IST

Kota: Rajasthan’s Pre-Teacher Education Test (PTET) 2025 is scheduled to be held on June 15, 2025, for one lakh B.Ed seats in Teacher Training Colleges across Rajasthan. The online application process is currently underway, and Vardhman Mahaveer Open University (VMOU) has the responsibility to conduct this year’s PTET exam.

To boost sustainability, VMOU has adopted an eco-friendly initiative this year to reduce paper usage in the PTET exam and save the state exchequer. The exam will have a question paper in a single language, selected by the candidate during the online application process. This move is in continuation of a similar system implemented in 2024 for the Pre Diploma in Elementary Education (Pre-D.El. Ed) exam.

Dr Alok Chauhan, a PTET Coordinator, said every candidate has to choose their preferred language during the application process, and the question paper will be printed accordingly. “This will help reduce the number of pages, resulting in savings on printing costs, paper, and transportation expenses,” he told ETV Bharat.

Dr Surendra Kulshrestha, another PTET coordinator, stated that the one-language model was introduced on a trial basis last year during the Pre-D.El. Ed exam. “After the final assessment, it was revealed that 97 per cent of candidates preferred Hindi, with only 3 per cent requesting the English version. This way, the number of pages in the question paper was reduced from 32 to 16, which reduced the printing costs and saved huge funds,” he said.

Officials said the eco-friendly initiative was recommended by the state’s Education Minister, Madan Dilawar, which is expected to save crores of rupees and reduce environmental impact. “The idea to lessen paper usage is in line with VMOU's ongoing efforts to implement cost-effective and eco-conscious practices in educational assessments,” they said.

